Police unearth bounty of illegal products in raid: 'This was a large overall seizure'

Police in West Yorkshire, England, confiscated hundreds of unlawful vaping products and thousands of fake cigarettes during coordinated raids on seven businesses, according to the Dewsbury Reporter.

The operation took place Nov. 26 in Dewsbury, including Ravensthorpe. Thirty officers from a neighborhood policing unit, trading standards office, and licensing department joined forces for the sweep. A detection dog helped locate products hidden throughout the shops.

Officers walked away with more than 60,000 imitation cigarettes and several hundred banned vaping devices. They collected 30 kilograms of rolling tobacco as well.

Authorities said these goods generate revenue for criminal enterprises. The raids followed a pattern of enforcement actions targeting illicit supply networks in the area. A separate operation in October seized £2.7 million worth of assets from businesses facing money laundering inquiries.

Illegal vapes create problems for both public health and the planet. Counterfeit products may include toxic chemicals, with young people at particular risk of addiction and respiratory issues.

Disposable vapes add to the planet's e-waste crisis. Each device contains lithium batteries and plastic components that rarely get recycled. When they're improperly discarded, they can leak toxins into the environment and start fires at waste facilities.

"This was a large overall seizure of counterfeit goods which would have an estimated total sale value of £84,000," Sgt. George Rawlinson of the Dewsbury Town Centre Team said. "Criminals and organised crime groups rely on counterfeit products to fund the illicit activities and lifestyles that plague our communities, so it is really important we do all we can to take these sources of revenue from them."

Inspector Mark Pattinson of Kirklees Police added, per the Reporter: "The sale of counterfeit tobacco is a crime which is far from harmless, both for the dangerous criminality it funds and the risk to public health it poses. These counterfeit goods also pose significant harm to people's health, as they often contain untested and toxic materials."

