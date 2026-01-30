Costco slammed with scathing lawsuit amid $5 rotisserie chicken controversy: 'Unlawful, and … unfair'

"Consumers reasonably rely on clear, prominent claims … especially when deciding what they and their families will eat."

Americans buy grocery-store rotisserie chickens because they are affordable, ready to eat, and marketed as a healthy and convenient meal option. But according to the Independent, a recent lawsuit exposed that one of the most popular options is labeled as something that it's not.

What's happening?

Costco is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims the retailer falsely marketed its Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken as having "no preservatives," according to the report.

The lawsuit was filed in San Diego by two California residents, Anatasia Chernov and Bianca Johnston, who allege that Costco's signage and online marketing created the impression that the chicken contained no preservatives. According to the complaint, the chicken does have preservatives and includes sodium phosphate and carrageenan.

Why are accurate labels important?

Food labeling disputes often point to deeper issues in large-scale food production and marketing, like greenwashing. When companies emphasize items as "clean" or "green" while really relying on technical definitions or fine print, that makes it hard for consumers to make informed decisions. Previously, there have been reports from Costco shoppers regarding misleading packaging and unclear marketing claims across multiple product categories.

"Consumers reasonably rely on clear, prominent claims like 'No Preservatives,' especially when deciding what they and their families will eat. Costco's own ingredient list contradicts its marketing. That's unlawful, and it's unfair," California managing partner Wesley M. Griffith said in a statement on the Almeida Law Group's website, cited by the Independent.

Costco isn't the only company that does this. There have also been similar lawsuits against other major food companies, including a case against Tyson Foods alleging deceptive marketing practices, according to a report.

What is being done about the false labels?

Costco responded by removing references to preservatives from in-store signage and online listings, according to a company statement provided to the Independent. A company spokesperson said Costo uses sodium phosphate and carrageenan to support moisture retention, texture, and consistency, and said both ingredients are approved by food safety authorities. It's important to note that many additives, like titanium dioxide, for example, are also approved to be added to our foods but are toxic to humans.

As lawsuits like this one move forward, it's important to be able to identify greenwashing and shop more carefully to avoid future confusion (and avoid rewarding these kinds of business practices).

