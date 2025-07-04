Officials face backlash over controversial law that might devastate entire region: 'It could unleash a flood'

A controversial bill in Costa Rica could designate over 327 square miles of land for open-pit gold mining.

Environmental groups oppose the bill because of the damage the mine would cause to wildlife, rivers, and forests.

What's happening?

As the Tico Times reported, President Rodrigo Chaves Robles introduced the bill to allow mining through auctions and with no permit caps. The bill is in stark opposition to the country's 15-year ban on open-pit metal mining.

If approved, the mining would occur in the Cutris district of San Carlos, Costa Rica.

Various environmental organizations and scientists have warned lawmakers about the environmental impact of these mining activities. The risks include polluted rivers and destroyed forests in an area already impacted by intense tropical storms.

One primary environmental concern is the tailings ponds, which are huge reservoirs that poison people and ecosystems while holding heavy metals mixed with cyanide.

Jorge Lobo, a biologist who has studied the impacts of mining, commented on the bill, saying, "It could unleash a flood of mining requests, undoing decades of protections," per the Tico Times.

Why are new mining projects harmful?

Mining projects, such as this one proposed in Costa Rica, can have significant impacts on local communities and the planet.

Mining Earth for metals can disrupt wildlife habitats, natural ecosystems, and the traditional lands of Indigenous communities. Light pollution and noise exposure from mining can be detrimental to biodiversity and human mental health.

Meanwhile, there are significant risks associated with air and water pollution from mining. Cyanide, manganese, and other toxins have been linked to severe human health issues, especially in vulnerable people with compromised immune systems.

What's being done to prevent harmful mining?

In Costa Rica, the Legislative Assembly is debating the new mining bill. Meanwhile, environmentalists are advocating against it and encouraging their representatives to reject it.

If you encounter a new mining proposal in your area, you can contact your elected officials to express your concerns. During elections, you can also vote for pro-climate candidates who share your values.

Educate yourself on critical climate issues, such as mining, and discuss what you learn with people in your community. Sometimes, gaining momentum in opposition to harmful environmental policies starts with just a single person taking local action.

