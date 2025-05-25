Leading energy firm sent into tailspin due to US policy changes: 'Refocusing its global operations'

Reuters reported that Macquarie, an Australian investment bank, canceled the sale of Corio Generation because of a lack of interested buyers. Corio owns and oversees a major 25-gigawatt collection of offshore wind projects that span several continents, from Asia-Pacific to Europe and the Americas.

The update comes at a time when President Trump's administration has sent global economies into a tailspin with aggressive tariffs, leading to overall market instability. However, the hesitancy also comes as the Trump administration has doubled down on dirty fuel sources like oil and gas, backpedaling on the significant advancements in renewable energy projects made in previous years.

Now, Corio is downsizing instead. A spokesperson told Reuters that with the "challenging" market conditions, the company is "refocusing its global operations to prioritize the development of a smaller portfolio of projects which have the clearest route through to construction."

Additionally, they said, "This will also require a restructure of the organization to reflect that change in strategy."

Corio's projects are also facing challenges with skyrocketing construction costs, higher interest rates, and supply chain issues, Reuters explained.

Why is this downsizing concerning?

Wind power is both a positive economic force as well as a boon for the environment, curbing planet-heating pollution as it creates high-paying jobs. The U.S. Department of Energy predicts that the wind industry will have the potential to support hundreds of thousands more jobs in the coming decades. It also provides critical tax dollars, contributing an estimated $2 billion in state and local tax payments and land-lease payments annually, per Clean Power.

Yet despite this, the Trump administration suspended leasing for new offshore wind projects on his first day back in office in January; the president has also halted the development of other existing projects. This setback could prove incredibly damaging, delaying progress on converting the global economy to renewable energy.

This green transition is crucial for achieving carbon neutrality and ensuring the atmospheric stability and the future of the planet. But in the short term, projects like Corio's also generate positive financial returns for investors.

What's being done to keep incentivizing wind power?

While Corio is downsizing, the march toward a renewable-powered future still persists. Projects across solar, wind, hydro, and even nuclear power are contributing to massive growth in the renewable energy sector. In fact, renewable energy is set to be able to meet nearly half of the global electricity demand by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

And when it comes to wind project development, many states are pushing back on the Trump administration's anti-environmental actions. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., recently announced that they are suing the administration over its wind power obstruction.

On a personal level, both voting for pro-climate candidates and investing personally in green stocks and companies are great ways to put your money where your priorities are.

