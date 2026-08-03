Copper Box Solar returns to Indiana county with revised 1,800-acre rezoning bid after pushback

The site could be returned to farming after the project's estimated 30-year lifespan.

A large solar proposal in central Indiana, Copper Box Solar, is getting another chance after local opposition helped stall it earlier this year, reviving a debate over farmland, energy demand, and the future of local power in Montgomery County.

Copper Box Solar is again seeking a zoning change covering roughly 1,800 acres in Montgomery County, setting off another fight over farmland, energy demand, and the future of local power, according to the Journal Review.

What's happening?

The company has filed a revised rezoning petition for 19 parcels in Madison and Union townships after previously receiving an unfavorable recommendation from the Montgomery County Advisory Plan Commission.

A public hearing on the updated request is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the county government center in Crawfordsville, the Journal Review reported.

County commissioners never voted on the earlier rezoning proposal because it was withdrawn after the plan commission's 6-2 vote in March against the project, which followed more than three hours of public comment.

Julie Vitek, vice president of communications for Engie North America, said the updated filing reflects both policy changes and community feedback.

"In just a few months, a number of things changed to bring about opportunities for the benefit of all of Montgomery County," Vitek said.

Project materials, as described by the Journal Review, said about 890 acres would be used for fenced solar arrays and electrical equipment, while the rest would go to setbacks, buffers, access roads, and vegetative cover.

The company has said the project may generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity — enough to power about 33,000 homes — while involving roughly a $300 million investment and creating about 250 temporary construction jobs.

Why does it matter?

The fight reflects a broader question many communities are facing: how to meet rising electricity demand without driving up costs or relying as heavily on polluting energy sources.

Vitek said legislation signed by Gov. Mike Braun on March 12 restored a tax depreciation floor for clean energy projects in Indiana.

The company says that change would push Copper Box Solar's projected tax contributions to Montgomery County to more than double the earlier estimate, potentially delivering a larger revenue boost for local governments and schools.

Supporters have also argued that utility-scale solar can help improve air quality, support pollinator habitat through native plantings, and give farmers another income stream through land leases.

Opponents raised concerns that are common in rural solar fights, including loss of productive farmland, possible effects on drainage and nearby property values, wildlife impacts, and whether emergency crews are prepared for a fire or other incident at a commercial solar site.

What happens next?

Engie says it revised the proposal in response to what it heard from residents.

"We have submitted an updated application which incorporates the updated economic development benefits and refinements that we know were particularly important to neighboring landowners," Vitek said.

She added that the revisions include "an updated site layout, enhanced screening and further sound mitigation." The company has also previously said the site could be returned to farming after the project's estimated 30-year lifespan.

People who cannot attend the Aug. 11 hearing may send written comments to county administrator Tom Klein before the meeting, according to the Journal Review.

Afterward, the plan commission will vote on a recommendation, and county commissioners will make the final call.

For homeowners inspired by the growth of solar but looking at rooftop options instead of utility-scale projects, EnergySage has free tools to maximize savings and incentives and find you the best solar options for your home.

Vitek said the recent changes created "opportunities for the benefit of all of Montgomery County."

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