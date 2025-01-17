Innovative packaging is revolutionizing pharmaceuticals: 'Contract packaging organizations [are] leading the way'

The health care and pharmaceutical sectors depend heavily on single-use plastics for product packaging and distribution. With more and more research suggesting plastic pollution is detrimental to human health, contract packaging organizations are rethinking operations, according to L.E.K. Consulting senior partner Karin von Kienlin and partner Verena Ahnert.

As von Kienlin and Ahnert detailed for Med-Tech Innovation News, the Circularity in Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Accelerator is a collaborative nonprofit launched in 2024 to improve the recyclability of devices — such as inhalers, blister packs, and injectors — and identify other solutions to limit pharmaceutical waste.

The duo believe that contract packaging organizations, also known as CPOs, will play a crucial role in the success of initiatives such as CiPPPA, and they highlighted a trio of CPO focus areas, including a streamlined manufacturing process and value chain integration.

While they didn't prescribe a single solution, they suggested actions such as designing reusable autoinjectors and manufacturing high-value pharmaceuticals at the same site where specialized packaging services are completed.

"The shift to recyclable materials and smart packaging solutions that preserve product quality reflects an industry-wide transition towards processes that prioritise both cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility," they wrote.

Von Kienlin and Ahnert also spotlighted how adopting new, innovative services will give CPOs a competitive edge, benefit customers, and prevent unnecessary waste. For example, "intelligent packaging" with real-time monitoring could reduce the potential for product damage or contamination.

All in all, they acknowledged that cleaning up the health care and pharmaceutical sectors will take time, and it's no secret why that is. For example, the U.K. National Health Service tosses nearly 147,000 tons of plastic waste every year, while the majority of the 194 billion plastic pill bottles produced annually end up in dumps.

However, simply doing away with current medical packaging solutions isn't a realistic option, as it would almost surely lead to millions of deaths. According to The Lancet, vaccinations alone have prevented around 154 million deaths since 1974. Meanwhile, an independent U.N. expert projects that improving access to medicines could save another 10 million lives annually.

Fortunately, even though the task is huge, everyone can participate in reducing plastic usage, including by repurposing their empty pill bottles. Companies such as Innovative Bottles are also developing plant-based bioplastics, eliminating the need for dirty fuel-derived plastics traditionally used for health care packaging.

Ultimately, von Kienlin and Ahnert suggest that CPOs are on the front lines of transitioning to more sustainable health care, and they believe the move will be good for business.

"The measures noted above not only improve manufacturing operations, but also play a role in making the entire pharmaceutical value chain more sustainable, with CPOs leading the way," von Kienlin and Ahnert wrote.

