FDA bars Chinese seafood companies from doing business in US after disturbing discovery found in imported clams — here's what it found

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February announced that eight Chinese seafood companies were added to its Import Alert list. The action followed the discovery of concerning levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in imported clams. The affected clams contain alarming levels of the toxic PFAS.

What's happening?

The FDA issued a warning to the barred seafood companies. Any attempt to enter the U.S. will lead to automatic detention at the border, without any physical inspection. This helps ensure that the contaminated seafood doesn't make it to supermarkets.

Why are import restrictions on contaminated clams important?

Known as "forever chemicals," PFAS are found in many industrial and everyday products. However, their presence in food and the environment can lead to severe health problems. Elevated exposure to certain PFAS has been linked to cancer, liver damage, pre-eclampsia, and high blood pressure, per the FDA.

Polluted water is the culprit for clam contamination. The National Library of Medicine reported that shellfish has the highest PFAS level. Chemical concentrations in clams, mussels, and crabs are higher than PFAS found in fish, beef, and pork. This can negatively impact regions and communities that rely on the seafood industry to boost local economies.

This isn't the first time food imports have been subject to review. Produce imported into the United Kingdom has been found with harmful pesticides not approved for use by British farmers.

What's being done about PFAS contamination in seafood?

The Import Alert helps ensure that consumers can trust the food they buy and won't have to make a trip to the hospital. Other rules, such as banning fisheries that don't meet U.S. bycatch standards, make trade agreements more ethical and long-lasting.

Consumers can also be proactive in lowering their PFAS exposure by staying informed about food safety alerts from reputable agencies and making smart grocery choices. Proper food preparation is also important — washing apples, for instance, doesn't fully remove pesticide residue on their skin.

