New study reveals Americans' unexpected views on solar panels: 'Points to a lack of knowledge'

"We've got to start with letting people know what it is."

New research from Ohio State University shows that cost savings drive interest in solar energy options more than any other factor, reported Florida Realtors.

This is the first nationwide study of consumer attitudes toward rooftop installations and community solar programs.

Three main drivers influenced adoption decisions: financial value, environmental benefits, and social image. Financial value proved much more powerful than the other two combined. Homeowners care most about lowering their monthly utility bills and protecting themselves from electricity rate increases.

More surprising was that survey participants preferred rooftop installations over community solar subscriptions, pointing to knowledge gaps rather than practical barriers.

"Community solar is a great option for people who are unable to access rooftop solar," said Nicole Sintov, associate professor of behavior, decision-making, and sustainability at Ohio State. "We show that there are still some barriers to entry, and we've got to start with letting people know what it is."

"Given the realities of community solar having much lower barriers to adoption – you don't need financing, and you don't have to physically put panels on your roof – it was interesting to see that the willingness to adopt community solar was lower than rooftop," added Naseem Dillman-Hasso, a doctoral candidate in the School of Environment and Natural Resources at Ohio State.

"That potentially points to a lack of knowledge or more apprehension around a newer distribution method of electricity," Dillman-Hasso added.

Solar power is one of the best ways to cut home energy expenses to nearly zero and reduce your planet-warming pollution. Curious homeowners can check out EnergySage's free tools to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

Solar adoption remains modest, as the steep upfront cost deters many homeowners. Home installations cost tens of thousands of dollars before federal tax breaks reduce the price.

Those tax benefits may not be around forever. The investment tax credit could disappear by December. Homeowners must finish installations before the year ends to claim the 30% credit. Taking action sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

Since purchasing solar panels requires an upfront investment that may not fit everyone's budget, leasing solar panels can still provide excellent value for people seeking to avoid high or fluctuating energy prices while helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program installs panels for no money down while letting users lock in low energy rates.



EnergySage's free service helps homeowners secure close to $10,000 in solar incentives and cost reductions. The platform's helpful state-by-state map displays average home solar costs and available rebates for each location, helping homeowners find the best deals and claim maximum incentives.



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.