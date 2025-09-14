Industry-leading construction company makes game-changing update to its equipment: 'Real impact'

A construction firm just added its 100th electric Chevy Silverado to its work fleet, Electrek reported.

McKinstry, a company focused on energy-efficient buildings, has deployed 114 electric vehicles across four states. The fleet includes Silverado EVs and other electric models such as the Blazer and BrightDrop delivery vans.

The company operates these electric vehicles in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Texas. Workers have outfitted the trucks with practical additions, which include tool storage systems, lockboxes, and roof racks. This way, the vehicles can handle the demands of real construction sites.

This fleet modification helps construction workers save on fuel costs while reducing harmful exhaust in work zones. The switch also cuts down on air pollution in neighborhoods where these vehicles operate every day, which creates healthier conditions for both workers and residents.

Electric work vehicles eliminate the tailpipe pollution that contributes to respiratory problems and environmental damage. Construction sites already generate dust and other pollutants, so removing vehicle exhaust makes these work areas safer for everyone involved.

The company plans to add more electric vehicles as charging infrastructure grows nationwide. This expansion demonstrates that businesses can successfully operate large electric fleets while staying productive.

These electric work trucks pose practical advantages for construction crews. Workers experience quieter operations at job sites, instant torque for hauling heavy equipment, and lower maintenance needs compared to gas-powered trucks. The vehicles are also mobile power sources that allow crews to run tools right from the truck's battery without needing separate generators.

"McKinstry is putting EVs into action," said Joseph Hagar, president and CFO. "Each EV advances innovation on our job sites. These are more than trucks, SUVs and vans; they're mobile workstations driving real impact."

Ian Hucker of GM Envolve praised the partnership, saying, "The Chevrolet Silverado EV provides the performance and advanced technology our customers demand, while helping to enhance fleet efficiency."

