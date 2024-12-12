Critical agreement to procure low-cost power is being put to the test: 'A potential template for other [US] states'

Offshore wind advocates are scratching their heads after Connecticut sat out of a crucial step of planning for its wind agreement with Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

What's happening?

In 2023, the three states entered a multi-state wind pact that sought to attract developers and minimize costs to each state, Inside Climate News explained. The agreement, which the publication says has been regarded as a "potential template for other U.S. states," looks to add offshore wind as cheaply as possible, adding six gigawatts to the energy mix.

According to ICN, the state's officials declined to comment on why it did not participate in the selection process but said the evaluation of project bids continues.

"Governor Lamont's indecision on the offshore wind procurement is baffling," Charles Rothenberger, an environment and energy attorney for Save the Sound, told ICN.

Why is this agreement important?

Wind energy offers a variety of benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. For one, it helps create good-paying jobs. Plus, it's a domestic resource that helps to strengthen the U.S. economy. Wind can also support local communities by lowering utility bills — in fact, the DOE says it's one of the cheapest energy sources available today. The tri-state pact in New England aims to generate enough energy to power 3.3 million homes, according to ICN.

Plus, wind is a clean, renewable energy source. As such, it does not produce health-harming pollution like traditional energy sources. For instance, breathing in particulate matter from coal combustion can lead to health hazards like respiratory illnesses and lung disease, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas also account for more than 75% of planet-heating pollution, per the United Nations. As our world continues to overheat, it puts us at risk for more severe and frequent natural disasters that threaten lives, infrastructure, and food security.

What's being done to expand renewable energy?

Across the world, more governments are tapping into the potential of renewables. For instance, Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels. And New York recently approved the construction of the state's largest offshore wind project, which will provide clean energy to 600,000 homes.

Meanwhile, some large corporations like Microsoft, Apple, and Walmart are putting their money where their mouth is by investing big in solar. You can join in on the solar revolution by installing your own rooftop panels or enrolling in community solar.

