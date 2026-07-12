Connecticut businesses brace for 11% Eversource hike as governor hopefuls promise relief

Even a single rate increase can ripple across an entire community.

A pending Eversource rate request is pushing electricity costs to the forefront of Connecticut's governor's race.

According to WFSB, that debate is unfolding even though residents and small businesses in the state already face some of the highest electric bills in the nation.

What's happening?

Connecticut customers could soon be asked to absorb another 11% increase from energy company Eversource, a significant jump in a state where electricity is already unusually expensive.

That expected request is now a central campaign issue, as candidates in both parties say voters need help with utility costs.

At a stop in Waterbury, Republican candidate Ryan Fazio used the issue to fault Gov. Ned Lamont's approach to energy prices and called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to deny the proposal, WFSB reported.

"After eight years of the Lamont administration, electric rates have risen faster than other parts of the country to the point we have the second-highest electric bills in the country," Fazio said.

Democratic challenger Josh Elliott focused his criticism on the utility, arguing that Eversource's monopoly leaves consumers with few alternatives and gives the company reason to "gouge the customer."

"Because they are a monopoly, the state allows them to do this," Elliott said.

Why does it matter?

For households, an 11% jump would pile onto bills that are already straining budgets. For local businesses, it could mean absorbing yet another operating expense or raising prices to stay afloat.

The company at the center of the debate faces little competition, leaving customers with few options beyond cutting back elsewhere in their budgets.

WFSB cited Dawn Maiorano, who owns a family funeral home in Waterbury.

"The utilities almost make it impossible to run a small business in town," Maiorano said.

The fight also reflects frustration with business practices that leave customers paying more while having fewer choices. When electricity is a necessity rather than a luxury, even a single rate increase can ripple across an entire community.

What's being done?

At this stage, the response is centered on politics and regulation. Fazio wants PURA to stop the proposed increase, while Elliott is casting it as evidence of a larger monopoly problem in Connecticut's utility market.

The next battle is likely to play out both at the regulator's office and on the campaign trail, where pressure could build on state leaders to explain how they would lower bills or rein in future increases.

Connecticut leaders must treat affordability with the urgency many residents believe it deserves and challenge a system that critics say rewards higher costs instead of protecting customers from them.

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