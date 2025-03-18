Lawmaker proposes new legislation that would dramatically change future roadways: 'It's common sense'

New legislation could mean extra protection of local wildlife and biodiversity in California.

California is renowned for its traffic and the issues caused by having too many cars on the road and not enough public transportation on the whole. However, new legislation could improve the roads and ensure greater safeguarding of wildlife and their habitats.

The Connected Communities Act would ensure that local animal and plant life was considered before new development or road construction. It would require developers to minimize the harm their projects may have on biodiversity, as detailed in a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity, a cosponsor of the act.

State assemblymember Nick Schultz introduced this bipartisan bill and commented, "It's common sense for governmental agencies to come together and protect California's unique and abundant wildlife. I want future generations to know that we took special care not to destroy precious habitat when planning new roads and development."

Local wildlife is often the victim when new housing, commercial, or road developments are made. This bill marks a positive step in the right direction and could allow biodiversity to flourish instead of being destroyed without a second thought.

This act would not only help protect habitats but also could lead to fewer animals being hit by moving vehicles.

A wildlife-conscious development that proved to be highly successful was the Banff Wildlife Crossings Project in Canada's Rocky Mountains — a crossing built for animals to avoid busy traffic. Animal collisions decreased by 80%, and this only goes to show how beneficial legislation and programs that seek to protect wildlife can be.

The urban wildlands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity, J.P. Rose, said of the Connected Communities Act, "We can protect California's rich but fragile biodiversity by planning for future growth without creating more barriers."

The Wildlands Network program director Mari Galloway said this new act could "restore essential habitat connections, reduce dangerous wildlife-vehicle collisions, and create a safer, more resilient future for all."

