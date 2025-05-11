NYC's controversial congestion pricing policy is four months old — here's how it's impacting commuters

"So far, the impact has been more positive than expected."

When New York City implemented congestion pricing in January after years of development and delay, critics feared the program would be a death knell for business owners — costing the city more in the long term than it would save in commute times.

However, around four months later, data shows that congestion pricing is working as intended, bringing a range of benefits to New Yorkers and commuters in the surrounding area.

According to the report, which cited city data,

According to the report, which cited city data, congestion pricing not only raised more than $100 million for the public transit system over the first two months but also slashed the number of vehicles entering the congestion zone by 6 million.

As a result, buses are able to drive their routes 4% faster on average. The Congestion Pricing Now Coalition also found that traffic injuries have dropped by half, while commuters taking the Holland Tunnel from New Jersey to New York can expect a 48% reduction in travel time.

What's more, retail sales within the congestion zone are up 21% — on pace to rake in $900 million more in 2025 compared with the previous year, per credit card data from Affinity.

"So far, the impact has been more positive than expected, though we remain mindful of potential long-term effects, especially for small businesses with tighter margins," Ulrika Bengtsson, owner of Bjork Cafe and Bistro, told amNY in a recent interview, per VitalSigns.

Multiple residents also shared similar concerns when the program went into effect this winter, and the U.S. Department of Transportation has challenged NYC's congestion pricing. To this point, efforts to roll back NYC's congestion pricing program have stalled in court.

Beyond the initial sales boost, officials expect congestion pricing to benefit public health by supporting infrastructure that reduces dirty fuel pollution linked to millions of annual premature deaths worldwide. The program is providing more immediate quality-of-life perks too, though.

According to NYC311, the city's nonemergency service line, noise complaints about "excessive honking" have dropped 70%, as VitalSigns reported. Multiple studies have linked noise pollution to increased stress levels and learning difficulties for school-age children.

"More than 6 million people who ride public transit every day are starting to see the benefits from congestion pricing funding and faster bus times throughout the city," said the EDF's Andy Darrell, who advocated for congestion pricing for more than 10 years, per VitalSigns.

"Already, drivers are spending less time stuck in traffic and businesses in the zone are seeing an uptick in foot traffic and sales," Darrell added.

