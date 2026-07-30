Con Edison says 1 in 3 New York households now qualify for bill help as extreme heat builds

So far, people enrolled in the program have cut more than $168 from their monthly energy bills.

With triple-digit heat driving more air conditioner use across New York, Con Edison is telling customers to check whether they qualify for a new bill assistance program that can lower summer energy expenses, according to amNY.

The utility said the effort is already reaching thousands of households across the state.

What's happening?

Con Edison said Thursday, July 23, that more than 20,000 applications have already been filed across New York state for its Enhanced Energy Assistance Program, which is available to households that meet income requirements, amNY reported.

So far, people enrolled in the program have cut more than $168 from their monthly energy bills, and the discount amount is based on both income and household size.

The update comes as dangerous summer heat is building across the region, with temperatures climbing into the triple digits and electricity demand rising with them.

Con Edison said the program is structured so that participating households do not pay more than 6% of household area median income on their bills.

According to the company, the revised program makes bill assistance available to one in three households.

Why is extreme heat concerning?

Summer heat can quickly become a budget problem, especially in a city where many residents already face steep housing and day-to-day living costs.

When temperatures surge, people often have little choice but to run air conditioners longer and more often to stay safe.

Using more electricity can swell monthly bills, and Con Edison said heavier demand on the grid can also raise supply costs, increasing the supply portion of what customers pay.

Extreme heat can also be dangerous, particularly for older adults, young children, and people with health conditions.

What's being done?

Con Edison said customers should seek help through the Enhanced Energy Assistance Program before summer power bills become too difficult to manage.

Applicants need to submit proof of income from the prior month, which can include pay stubs, Social Security, or pension statements.

After approval, customers stay enrolled for 18 months, giving households a more predictable stretch of support instead of only short-term relief.

"We're New Yorkers too, so we understand how rising costs for everything from groceries and gas to rent and healthcare affect households," said Michael Murphy, Con Edison's vice president of customer operations, in a company press release.

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