Manufacturer unveils innovative product that solves major issue with school lunches: 'Culmination of a multi-year effort'

There's a fresh new take on school lunch packaging, and it's catching people's attention for all the right reasons.

According to Packaging World, DNO, a leading distributor of cafeteria supplies, has partnered with Eco-Products to launch a compostable, plant-based lunch container built specifically for K-12 schools.

This new container is made from molded fiber, a compostable material that comes from renewable plants. It replaces the traditional plastic and foam trays many cafeterias still use, both of which are made from dirty fuels and contribute to pollution. On top of that, the container comes with a plant-based, clear lid that seals each meal so it is easier to store and handle.

"Our transition to more sustainable packaging is the culmination of a multi-year effort to align our operations with our sustainability goals," said Alex DiNovo, DNO's president. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for individually packaged produce surged, and we saw an opportunity to make some changes. Eco-Products has been an incredible partner, and we couldn't be prouder to be part of this revolutionary product."

What makes this innovation stand out isn't just the materials; it's the timing. Schools across the country are still dealing with staffing shortages in cafeterias. That means less time and fewer hands to portion and serve meals. These containers meet that need by making it easier to prepare meals ahead of time without sacrificing quality or sustainability.

Another major win: the containers are microwave-safe and strong enough to hold hot meals without leaking or falling apart. That makes them a practical upgrade, not just a greener one. And because they're compostable, they help reduce landfill waste while also helping schools stay away from single-use plastics, which often break down into microplastics that pollute our water and even enter our food supply.

Experts are pretty excited about this, and it is not hard to see why.

Daniela Castillo Monagas, writing for World Bio Market Insights, said, "This new development helps schools reduce their environmental footprint and promotes the use of renewable resources."

Wendell Simonson, director of marketing at Eco-Products, pointed out in a press release, "Projects like this only happen when both sides are truly committed to a new way of doing things, and that's exactly what is on display here."

Even if it seems like a small project, this new container is a good indication that we are on the right path.

