Shared solar is now an option for Las Cruces, New Mexico, residents who get their electricity from El Paso Electric, giving them a way to pursue solar-related savings without installing panels on their own roofs.

Customers can now subscribe to two projects and receive electric-bill credits tied to power generated at a separate solar site rather than through a system of their own.

What's happening?

According to the Las Cruces Bulletin, El Paso Electric customers in Las Cruces can enroll in two community solar projects: SLT Las Cruces and Wings for Life.

The program gives both households and businesses another path to lower electricity costs without taking on a rooftop installation.

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In a community solar setup, many customers subscribe to a single off-site facility. Their electricity still comes through the utility, while bill credits are added based on the energy produced by their share of the project.

Combined, the two projects provide 10 megawatts of generating capacity.

Patrick Rodriguez, public information officer for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, told the Bulletin that they are part of 16 community solar facilities now operating across the state.

For homeowners who are able to install their own systems, going solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy. If you want to compare that option with community solar, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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Why does it matter?

Community solar customers can benefit from solar energy without buying panels, hiring installers, or modifying their homes. That can be especially helpful for renters, people with shaded roofs, or anyone not ready to commit to a full rooftop system.

Standard Solar, which developed the SLT Las Cruces project, said residential and commercial subscribers can receive a 10% discount on bill credits. For qualifying low- and moderate-income subscribers, that discount rises to 28%.

The New Mexico Community Solar Program website says participating providers do not require upfront installation costs, credit checks, or early termination fees.

Under state guidelines, at least 30% of each project's capacity must be reserved for low-income families or qualifying organizations. Rodriguez said, however, that every approved project voluntarily committed at least 50%.

What's being done?

New Mexico's community solar rollout is giving consumers more flexibility in how they access clean energy.

Would-be subscribers are encouraged to compare subscription managers before signing up. They should also look closely at contract terms, billing options, cancellation policies, and the estimated timeline for when bill credits will start.

For anyone weighing community solar against rooftop panels, EnergySage's free services can help make that decision clearer.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. Batteries can also help households keep essential devices running while making better use of their solar power. Homeowners interested in that route can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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