Here's how you can get paid to buy clothes from your favorite stores

Commons is an eco-friendly app that helps to put you on the right track with your daily purchases — and will even reward you for cutting back on pollution.

Our world is overheating, and we need to turn it around by cutting back on heat-trapping air pollution. Large corporations are responsible for a lot of the pollution, but individuals can also make a surprising difference through more responsible purchasing choices.

Of course, it's hard to know where to start and to track the many options out there, which is what makes the Commons app such a powerful tool.

What is Commons?

Commons, previously called Joro, is an eco-friendly app that helps to help you make more eco-friendly daily purchases — and will even reward you for cutting back on pollution.

First, Commons assesses your spending. You have to answer some lifestyle questions and link the app with your bank account. (It doesn't get access to your money; it can just read the info about your purchases.)

Once Commons has an idea of your habits and household needs, it will start giving you recommendations about eco-friendly alternatives. Throughout the month, you'll be given ideas to reduce your pollution and your impact on the planet — and save money in the process.

"The average user saved about $200 a month by living healthier and more balanced lifestyles," according to founder and CEO Sanchali Seth Pal.

Finally, you'll be scored on how much pollution you prevented and earn "seeds" for sustainable purchases. On a monthly basis, you can receive up to $30 in gift cards, $60 in donations to nonprofits, or $90 to invest in vetted projects that help offset pollution.

Why is Commons' mission important?

"We have less than 10 years to cut global emissions in half," Pal says on the Commons website, referring to a push by the United Nations to reach that goal by the year 2030 to protect the planet from irreversible damage due to overheating.

Luckily, Commons can make a shockingly big difference. According to the company, the average user in 2022 dropped their pollution by 20%.

"If every American reduced their footprint at the same rate as Commons users, we'd reduce global emissions by 1 billion tons," Commons reports. "That's equivalent to taking 2 million passenger vehicles off the road for a year."

