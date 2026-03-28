Library offers hilarious response to customer frustrated with cost of paperbacks on Amazon

"Can I offer you a nice library card in this trying time?"

In preparation for the new release of the "Project Hail Mary" movie, one social media user took to X to express their woes with Amazon, specifically about the cost of digital books compared to their paperback counterparts.

What's happening?

The person posted: "Why are digital books more expensive than a paperback @amazon."

It quickly gained attention, however, when the Columbus Library account reposted the question with a meme of Danny DeVito holding a library card.

"Can I offer you a nice library card in this trying time?" the meme caption read.

With over 36,000 likes, the post drew a variety of reactions, particularly from those who supported the library's sentiment but wished for more availability.

"But what about the project hail mary audiobook? not available through the libraries," one user commented, to which the Columbus library responded, "Because it's an Amazon Exclusive."

Why is overconsumption concerning?

This is just one example of a big-box store eating up the resources that could have been available to a wider variety of people, not just Amazon users.

It is especially frustrating given the common issues associated with Amazon, such as the perpetuation of overconsumption, the excessive use of valuable resources like water and energy, and the staggering amount of plastic packaging created in its factories across the world.

In this case, the Columbus library makes a point by encouraging the use of libraries as opposed to purchasing a book for every new read. By perpetuating overconsumption, people can become desensitized to the concept of over-buying and accumulating superfluous and single-use items.

While recycling is a valuable option for some plastic-based materials, these items often end up in a landfill, or, even worse, littered near vulnerable habitats where wildlife can be harmed through ingestion or entanglement.

What can be done to help avoid overconsumption?

On an individual level, it is important to be aware of consumption patterns and to take advantage of resources, such as public libraries, that offer access to books, movies, games, and more.

Thrifting is another resource to shop responsibly while also saving some cash.

Ultimately, libraries continue to serve as valuable resources, offering various ways to access information and materials affordably without the consequences of overconsumption.

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