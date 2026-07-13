South Carolina city asks judge to toss councilman's solar suit, says regional group barred bid

"Then when an opportunity comes up in the local community, we get arbitrarily removed from it."

The city of Columbia, South Carolina, is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Colite Technologies, a solar company partly owned by Columbia City Councilman Peter Brown, over a planned solar project designed to reduce power costs at the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The legal fight began to raise questions about how quickly a city can pursue cheaper clean energy when conflict-of-interest concerns collide with grant requirements.

What happened?

A lawsuit from Colite Technologies has prompted Columbia to ask a judge to throw the case out.

Columbia says the matter should be resolved outside the courtroom and that a regional group, not the city itself, was responsible for pushing Colite out of consideration, as The State reported.

The dispute centers on a solar installation planned for the city's wastewater treatment plant south of downtown. The State reported that Colite's proposal came in at $6.7 million, but Columbia earlier this month approved an almost $9 million deal with Kentucky-based CMTA, Inc. Brown recused himself from that vote.

In a motion to dismiss, the city said the Central Midlands Council of Governments — the regional body distributing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant funding for the project — determined there was "no remedy" for the conflict because Brown was both a council member and, at the time, also a member of that regional board. According to the filing, the group also said it would withdraw from the project if Colite remained under consideration.

The city said Brown resigned from the board after Colite submitted its bid "to help eliminate the conflict," and that Columbia believed his resignation and recusal resolved any possible conflict under city rules. The regional group disagreed, according to the filing. A hearing on the city's motion is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Why does it matter?

The Columbia project was meant to cut part of the wastewater plant's electricity costs, as The State reported. If that work is delayed or held up by uncertainty over the bidding process, residents could miss out on faster progress toward lower municipal energy bills and reduced pollution from traditional power sources.

Colite argues it was unfairly pushed aside despite offering a lower-cost proposal. If companies begin to see public clean-energy contracts as too risky or too confusing to pursue, that could discourage investment in local jobs and innovation.

Disputes like this can slow the transition to cleaner infrastructure at a time when many cities are trying to modernize aging systems and make public dollars go further.

Ensuring that renewable energy initiatives are better supported by governmental policies can help communities reduce pollution and protect natural resources at a much larger scale. For instance, many states are advancing "balcony solar" laws that would allow both renters and homeowners to install small plug-in solar systems to lower energy bills, providing an accessible approach to clean energy.

What's being done?

The city is moving forward with the solar project. As The State reported, a judge briefly barred Columbia from finalizing the CMTA contract, but the sides later agreed the city could continue while the lawsuit plays out.

The installation may still move ahead even as the legal questions remain unresolved. The case could shape how Columbia and other local governments handle conflicts of interest in future clean-energy bids, especially when outside grant funding is involved.

Colite, meanwhile, is still pursuing its lawsuit after dropping its effort to stop the contract from being finalized, according to The State. Kevin O'Hara, co-founder and CEO of Colite Technologies, told The State that the company still wants the city to be held accountable for how it handled the process.

"The disappointing thing is that we've invested a lot of money here in the local community, we've built a very successful, competitive company," O'Hara said. "Then when an opportunity comes up in the local community, we get arbitrarily removed from it."

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