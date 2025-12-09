  • Business Business

Shopper infuriated after double-checking tag on popular thrift store item: 'Are they out of their minds?'

"They want way too much."

by Brianne Nemiroff
One Redditor wasn't happy when a thrift store tried to sell a Columbia jacket for $50.

Photo Credit: Reddit

For those who live in a cold climate, the most expensive items in their closets are likely coats, which can cost hundreds of dollars. Rain gear can usually be found for more affordable prices, with some going for roughly $60.

Unfortunately, one thrift store priced its jackets as if they were new, and a disappointed shopper shared their frustration in the r/thrifting subreddit.

"$50 for Columbia jacket at thrift store! Are they out of their minds?" the OP said.

Columbia may be one of the more coveted outdoor brands, but its new rain gear starts in the same price range. Regardless of the brand's popularity, the thrift store should charge a small percentage of the original retail value, not what it thinks it should sell for in the neighborhood.

This behavior will only drive away consumers, many of whom want to do good for the environment. If something used is priced like it's new, shoppers will likely choose new instead. This cancels out the benefits of secondhand stores, as corporations could focus on assisting their communities and the good they can do for the planet rather than pursuing maximum profits for their owners.

While this pricing technique happens on occasion, it's important to know that it is not the norm. Thrifting is still an incredible way to save thousands of dollars a year if secondhand shopping replaces retail and fast fashion shopping. It's also a great way to find out-of-print items, rare designer items, and seasonal gear at prices that don't make you or your wallet cry.

Thrifting keeps items out of landfills by encouraging a circular economy, and it reduces demand for new things that create excess waste. A single person can donate from their closet instead of creating 82 pounds of textile waste per year, according to Earth.org.

Comments were displeased.

"Those items were donated, and they want way too much $," one commenter wrote.

"What a rip-off," another said.

