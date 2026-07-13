5 Colorado hospitals get federal warning letters over price transparency gaps

People may struggle to budget for treatment or delay care altogether because they fear surprise bills.

Federal regulators have flagged five Colorado hospitals for failing to make available the pricing details they are required to provide to patients.

While the warnings do not mean fines are imminent, they highlight a basic challenge for many families: figuring out what hospital care will actually cost before they need it.

What happened?

According to The Denver Post, Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Louisville's Centennial Peaks Hospital, CommonSpirit Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Vail Health Hospital, and Trinidad's Mt. San Rafael Hospital were among the Colorado facilities that received warning letters from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over shortcomings in their posted pricing information.

Federal rules require hospitals to publicly provide a machine-readable file showing what they charge insurance plans and patients who pay cash. They also have to offer either a price-estimate tool for consumers or a narrower list of "shoppable" services that can be compared in advance.

The letters sent in Colorado were part of a larger CMS enforcement effort nationwide. From April through June, the agency issued warnings to 519 hospitals after finding issues with pricing files or estimate tools.

Even so, none of the state's hospitals has faced the harshest penalty so far. Since CMS began enforcing the rules in 2022, it has fined 28 hospitals, and no Colorado facility has been among them.

Why does it matter?

The point of hospital price transparency is to give patients a way to compare costs before choosing where to receive care.

When that information is missing, incomplete, or hard to use, people may struggle to budget for treatment or delay care altogether because they fear surprise bills. That can have public health consequences, particularly for households already trying to balance rent, food, prescriptions, and insurance costs.

A 2024 poll found that fewer than half of Coloradans felt confident they could find out in advance what a hospital stay would cost, The Denver Post reported.

What's being done?

As CMS increases oversight, it is relying heavily on warning letters to prompt hospitals to fix problems before imposing fines. Regulators generally save financial penalties for facilities that post nothing at all or that ignore repeated notices.

Posting clear prices remains a work in progress.

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