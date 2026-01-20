Homeowners devastated as unexpected factor causes home insurance costs to skyrocket: 'I thought it was a joke'

Extreme weather patterns in Colorado are wreaking havoc on home insurance, according to The Denver Post.

What's happening?

Massive costs from wildfire and hail have had insurance companies make extreme adjustments to their pricing. One homeowner had their rates increased 740% from $4,677 to $34,600 in 2025.

"I thought it was a joke. But no, it was real," said resident Denny Dahl, per The Denver Post.

These disasters have obliterated local crops and forced homeowners associations to levy additional fees on members for repairs. Earlier research has shown that rising rates have led to woefully underinsured homeowners in Colorado.

Why is home insurance important?

Colorado is among the riskiest insurance markets in the country, according to experts.

"The challenge is Colorado is ranked second for hail insurance claims. It's second for the number of properties in high-risk wildfire areas. You add to that the market conditions," said Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, per The Denver Post.

Last year, the Senate Budget Committee forecasted that rising insurance rates in the face of climate risks could lead to a housing market collapse worse than 2008's.

What's being done about home insurance in Colorado?

Colorado legislators are working to improve transparency in the insurance process, so homeowners know why rates are going up and have an opportunity to bring them down. One way of doing so is earning discounts by installing resilient upgrades, such as hail-resistant roofing.

Fundamentally, the increased incidence of hail and wildfires in Colorado is tied to shifting climates. Atmospheric pollution has exacerbated destructive weather patterns across the board, incurring a range of costs. Colorado organizations have recognized this threat and mobilized adaptations to help homeowners reduce the risk of damage.

"We understood 12 years ago that we've entered into a new era of climate-driven wildfire. Looking 10, 20, 30 years out, we have to get our homes prepared and mitigated," said Jim Webster of Boulder's Wildfire Partners, per The Denver Post.

