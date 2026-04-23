Government rejects Colorado's $41M request for federal aid after historic wildfires, flood

"Disasters are disasters, regardless of state lines or political parties."

Colorado has been denied federal assistance for communities recovering from historic floods and wildfires, leaving residents on the hook for rebuilding costs.

What's happening?

The Colorado Sun reported that the federal administration denied Colorado's two appeals for major disaster declarations, blocking millions in federal aid for rural communities recovering from historic floods and wildfires.

The denial of disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes after Colorado's Congressional members asked the agency to reverse its earlier rejection of $41 million in federal aid.

The decision prevents affected communities from accessing FEMA public assistance to mitigate damage from fires and floods in August and October, respectively.

"These disasters caused real damage to homes, infrastructure and local economies, and Coloradans should not be left to shoulder these costs alone," Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.

The disasters destroyed two high-voltage transmission lines of the White River Electric Association, serving oil and gas operations in northwest Colorado.

State officials said it is the first time in 35 years that access to federal aid has been denied.

Why is this concerning?

The state's senators, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, called the denial of funds "callous," stating that the decision would leave rural residents "footing the bill" in recovery efforts, according to the Sun.

"Disasters are disasters, regardless of state lines or political parties," they said in a joint statement. "Critical infrastructure remains unstable, costs continue to rise, and communities remain at risk. The President is solely responsible for this abdication of responsibility; the consequences of which will continue to be severe and long-lasting."

Aside from leaving these residents in the lurch and without financial support to rebuild their communities, it's a sign of what may happen more often.

As rising temperatures lead to stronger and more frequent extreme weather events, many communities may need aid. Further, worsening disasters are causing insurance rates in affected states to soar, meaning more residents may not be able to be properly insured against disasters.

What's being done to help?

The state said it would continue to work with local partners to support rebuilding and reduce long-term risks to communities across Colorado.

"We will continue supporting impacted communities and exploring every available path forward, but the federal government must be a reliable partner in disaster recovery," Gov. Polis said, according to the Sun.

Some ways to help your community and others include learning about what is driving worsening extreme weather and voting for candidates who may align with your environmental and community concerns.

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