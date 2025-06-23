Top state lawmaker unleashes slew of new policies impacting American families: 'Marks a bold leap forward in protecting … community health'

"We're proud to help lead this work for the well-being of all."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed several bills into law recently to help protect the state's unique environment and keep its people healthy.

According to a press release sent to Yellow Scene Magazine, Gov. Polis signed a slate of 24 pieces of legislation that impact everything from transportation to clean energy to environmental protection and conservation in the state.

"We continue moving forward to improve air quality, reduce pollution, protect Colorado's future, and save people money with low-cost clean energy. With these new laws we are moving in the right direction, and I'm proud of this year's progress. I appreciate all the legislators who worked on these new laws, and especially Colorado's state agencies who will be implementing them for Coloradans," said Gov. Polis.

For example, SB25-30 requires the state Department of Transportation to identify gaps in transit, pedestrian, and cycling infrastructure, to ensure cities are as amenable to mass transit and non-driving means of transportation as possible. This will help the state to ensure that cities are as accessible as possible.

SB25-206 will help to fund the State's Energy Office as they work on decarbonization and allow them to help enforce regulations around clean energy and decarbonization. The Energy Office also got a boost from HB25-1165, which continues to fund and promote Colorado's geothermal initiatives and carbon sequestration research. It also helps to protect the state's existing geothermal sites.

Other bills include a provision that qualifies nuclear energy under the state's definition of clean energy, and a bill that will help towns transitioning off of coal mining as a source of income to keep those communities' economies viable and flourishing even as the industry is phased out.

"This legislative session marks a bold leap forward in protecting both community health and our environment," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "From tackling air pollution and building decarbonization to supporting environmental justice and water security, Colorado is demonstrating that smart climate policy is also smart public health policy. We're proud to help lead this work for the well-being of all Coloradans."

Overall, the slate of legislation will help to keep Colorado on the leading edge of environmental protection and climate-conscious legislation in the United States.

