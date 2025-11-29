Experts urge residents to buy e-bikes before lucrative government incentives are cut in half: 'Consider this the eleventh hour'

"If you want to electrify your riding experience and benefit from more of the state's generosity …"

Colorado offers a significant incentive program to help cover the cost of buying an e-bike. However, 5280 reported that this incentive is being cut in half at the end of the year, so now is the time to buy an e-bike if you can.

Using an e-bike for your travel and commute is the perfect combination of convenient and thrifty. While still being much easier than walking or riding a normal bike, it's way cheaper than fueling up a car, and those savings add up if you use it every day. It also gives you way more chances to exercise than a car does while being better for the air quality in your neighborhood.

When Colorado originally started its e-bike incentive program in 2023, it offered individuals up to $1,100 off the purchase price. However, in April 2024, the funds available dropped to less than half of the original incentive at $450.

Now, on Jan. 1, that number is being cut in half again, to $225. While that is still a worthwhile discount, you can save twice as much if you complete your purchase before the deadline.

"If you want to electrify your riding experience and benefit from more of the state's generosity, consider this the eleventh hour," said 5280.

