Study finds 'stunning array of benefits' for people who buy discounted e-bikes: '12% of travel costs cut'

In 2023, British Columbia began offering a subsidy for residents, particularly low-income households, who wanted to buy e-bikes. The University of British Columbia conducted a study about the ways that those e-bikes were used and the benefits to users — and the results painted a beautiful picture of what the world can look like if more people embrace this form of transportation, Cycling Electric reported.

Researchers surveyed 1,004 participants, 85% of whom bought an e-bike using $1,400 subsidies. They applied this to purchases that averaged $3,200, reducing the cost by nearly half. Researchers found that before the subsidy, only 21% of participants reported that they were likely to buy an e-bike, whereas after the subsidy, 62% self-reported that they would buy one — indicating that cost is a major factor in the decision-making process.

Participants who bought e-bikes discovered "a stunning array of benefits" of traveling this way. These include saving a huge amount of money on commuting, since it is much cheaper to charge an e-bike than to fuel a car; improving health through more frequent exercise; and reducing pollution in neighborhoods, since electric bikes don't generate air pollution when in use, especially in comparison to gas-powered cars, which pollute heavily.

In particular, e-bike owners from the study were much less dependent on cars, and it appears that as many as 13% of participants traded their cars in, Cycling Electric reported. Total usage of cars fell by 20%, eliminating 5,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent air pollution over five years. "Alongside this, participants would feel a $1.3 million annual travel-cost related benefit to their wallets, or 12% of travel costs cut," Cycling Electric stated.

