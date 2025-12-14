Consumer outraged after opening deceiving grocery item: 'I'm really upset'

"What is going on?"

Like many consumer products, some toothpastes have shrunk in size despite prices remaining the same.

One Reddit user complained about the change on the r/shrinkflation subreddit, sparking a heated discussion about deceptive marketing practices.

What happened?

In the post, the user shared a photo of a tube of Colgate toothpaste they had bought, which was just over half the size of the outer packaging.

"I'm really upset," they wrote. "What is going on?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What a rip off!" one user said. "I would be pissed too! We're paying more for less! It's ridiculous!"

"​​Like where does this end?" another shared. "In 20 years we going to be buying a thimble of toothpaste for $45 for our one day of tooth brushing we can afford for the month."





"If you don't require an actual brand you can get toothpaste at the Dollar Tree," someone else suggested. "Some brands are full size and they aren't off brands but actual commercial ones."

Why is shrinkflation concerning?

While many companies don't have a choice, as production costs are rising and they must raise prices to offset losses, it's still a shock to customers to pay more for less.

That means consumers may have to cut back on other important items to stay within their budgets. In addition, since companies often conceal the fact that their products are smaller by increasing package sizes, this contributes to the growing waste in landfills and plastic pollution in the environment.

It also hurts brand loyalty and can lead to frustration, which might encourage consumers to switch to different products.

Is Colgate doing anything about this?

There is no evidence that Colgate is addressing or planning to reverse shrinkflation. In fact, many consumers have reported smaller package sizes over the last year, suggesting that the company doesn't plan to change things anytime soon.

However, at least Colgate is taking steps to improve sustainability, according to its website. In 2024, it ensured that 93% of its packaging was recyclable, compostable, or reusable, and its recyclable tubes are now available in over 70 countries.

What else is being done about shrinkflation?

More customers have started calling out companies for deceptive packaging and shrinkflation. Hopefully, that will get the message across and encourage a shift in marketing strategies.

You can help by shopping with sustainable brands and voicing your concerns to companies that engage in misleading practices.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.