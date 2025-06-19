Scientists develop game-changing method to make use of coffee waste: 'This is a true circular economy solution'

"We've taken what was once waste and upcycled it into value."

The need to move on from dirty energy sources such as oil is well-established, but though it may not get as much attention, the need to move on from oil-based products is incredibly important as well. To that end, scientists in Finland have developed ink out of coffee waste as an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic ink, which is often made using oil.

According to Tuni.fi, scientists from Tampere University of Applied Sciences worked with Natural Indigo Finland, a plant- and bio-based colorant developer, to create the water-based ink using natural biocolorant extracted from coffee waste. The ink can be used to print on fiber-based packaging including paper.

There are a number of benefits to using bio-based ink in place of synthetic ink, which comes with negative environmental impacts from beginning to end.

For starters, the extraction, transport, and processing of such materials produce carbon pollution, which contributes to the overheating of the planet. Then, once discarded, harmful chemicals used to make synthetic ink can make their way into soil and waterways.

On the other hand, the main ingredient in coffee waste-based ink is incredibly easy to come by. According to CoffeeBeaned.com, there are over 3,000 coffee roasteries in the United States alone.

The project moved beyond the research stage to the proof-of-concept stage when Cabassi Oy, a paper bag manufacturer that specializes in environmentally responsible packaging, successfully printed on Paptic material, which is fiber-based packaging made of wood that is reusable, recyclable, and can be used in place of plastic.

"This is a true circular economy solution," said Pasi Ainasoja, CEO of Natural Indigo Finland. "We've taken what was once waste and upcycled it into value, replacing synthetic colorants with a fully bio-based pigment made from coffee."

Kai Lankinen, who teaches and researches sustainable packaging at Tampere, added, "This is a significant green innovation in the global packaging print sector, which is worth hundreds of billions of euros annually."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



