Coca-Cola unveils multimillion-dollar initiative to transform how it delivers its products: 'Collaboration is key'

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are fighting against plastic waste across Asia.

The three-year, multimillion-dollar initiative spans nine countries and provides funding and resources to accelerate plastic waste management solutions.

The program is backed by a $15 million grant from TCCF and focuses on enhancing recycling infrastructure, reducing plastic leakage into the environment, and promoting innovative policy reforms. By working with local organizations, governments, and entrepreneurs, the initiative aims to find useful and lasting solutions to plastic waste.

A key part of the program in Vietnam is the Plastics Innovation Programme, which will fund six projects with grants of up to $30,000, while runners-up receive up to $10,000 each. The focus is on material innovations, business model improvements, and technology advancements to prevent plastic from polluting rivers and oceans.

While Coca-Cola has long been one of the world's biggest contributors to plastic pollution, this new partnership signals a step toward real solutions that benefit everyday people.

By investing in local waste collection and recycling systems, communities will see cleaner public spaces, improved sanitation, and new economic opportunities for waste workers. Better waste management also means less plastic clogging streets, waterways, and coastlines — an issue many of the participating countries face.

"Collaboration is key to help improve waste management systems and strengthen recycling infrastructure," said TCCF president Carlos Pagoaga. "Through our collaboration with UNDP, the Foundation aims to advance solutions that minimize packaging waste, support better collection methods, and enhance processing capabilities."

In 2019, Coca-Cola was named the world's worst plastic polluter, and despite pledges to increase recycled plastic use, progress has been slow.

This latest partnership with UNDP has the potential to make a meaningful difference in reducing pollution. The company has piloted other sustainable packaging initiatives, such as switching to paper-based six-pack holders and testing recyclable bottle systems in select markets.

For consumers, supporting initiatives that reduce waste — such as using refillable bottles and participating in local recycling programs — can contribute to the broader movement toward sustainability.

As major corporations take steps to address their environmental impact, the responsibility remains on everyone to demand lasting change.

