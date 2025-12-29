Coca-Cola under fire after shocking incident during site inspection: 'Utmost importance'

"The power to conduct on-site inspections is one of the leading tools."

Turkish authorities slapped Coca-Cola with a hefty fine after concluding it blocked an on-site inspection this fall, according to Daily Sabah.

What's happening?

Turkey's Competition Authority (RK) imposed around a $6.65 million administrative fine on Coca-Cola after determining a manager deleted data at the start of an Oct. 7 inspection at Satış ve Dağıtım A.Ş. According to the report, RK said in a written statement that the fine equaled 0.5% of the company's gross reserves in 2024.

"From the moment the on-site inspection begins, employees must not, under any circumstances, delete any data from any device that they use containing electronic data, such as mobile phones or computers," RK said, per Daily Sabah. "Otherwise, this can be easily detected."

Why is this important?

The obstruction of the inspection violated Turkey's Act No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition — a law aimed at supporting fair marketplace competition.

While antitrust laws vary by country, they help protect consumers from practices, such as monopolies, that contribute to higher prices, lower-quality goods, and sluggish innovation.

"The power to conduct on-site inspections is one of the leading tools used in detecting whether the act … was violated," RK explained, per Daily Sabah. "The productive use of this power is of utmost importance in establishing effective competition."

What does this mean for Coca-Cola more broadly?

While not all consumer protection laws fall under the antitrust umbrella and there can be some overlap between the two, Coca-Cola has faced a number of lawsuits alleging it has run afoul of its responsibility to consumers, including by misrepresenting certain products as more sustainable than they are — a practice known as greenwashing.

Coca-Cola's efforts to boost recycling rates via reverse vending machines are indeed moving the needle toward a cleaner future. Yet this spring, for instance, the Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola and Pepsi — two of the most notorious plastic polluters — alleging they have oversold the recyclability of their plastic bottles, contributing to a waste-management crisis.

Prioritizing products with plastic-free packaging is one way to use your purchasing power to hold companies accountable for their impact on the planet. For its part, Coca-Cola has eliminated plastic in select offerings, including by replacing plastic rings with fiber-based packaging.

