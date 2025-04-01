Coca-Cola announces subtle change to its iconic packaging: 'It's a fascinating time to be a consumer'

While healthy skepticism is important, it still shouldn't take away from the progress this Coca-Cola announcement represents.

It's no secret that the biggest producers of plastic waste are the companies that sell it. Coca-Cola is among the most prominent of those companies, but it's looking to change that. At least, that's the message it's sending with its packaging.

The Coca-Cola company has earned the dubious distinction of being among the top global plastic polluters for many years now. In 2024, it accounted for 11% of all branded plastic waste. These numbers are alarming, but it shouldn't be much of a surprise that one of the planet's biggest bottled drink brands is pumping out the most plastic.

The company has made efforts to address this issue, recently unveiling its 100% recycled plastic bottles. Now, it's looking to steer its customers toward continuing along that path.

The company's new 20-ounce bottle packaging contains the message "Recycle me again." This shift is intended to encourage the continued reuse of their recycled plastic material — and do a little PR work, of course.

"It's a fascinating time to be a consumer," a The Street article on the packaging change said. It certainly is.

Both recent legislation and public outcry show that the world is ready for more sustainable packaging practices. Coca-Cola's recent change shows that the world's biggest plastic polluters may be on board. But is it just lip service?

Today's consumer now has to read between the lines and do continuous research just to know whether or not the companies they support are protecting the planet. It's not always easy to identify greenwashing, but it's crucial to do so.

There are ways to combat plastic pollution on an individual level regardless of what these behemoth companies are doing. Learning the basic ins and outs of plastic recycling is one. Opting for reusable water bottles is another.

While healthy skepticism is important, it still shouldn't take away from the progress this Coca-Cola announcement represents. It's not the only progress being made, either.

Researchers at Texas A&M University have recently discovered a process that may revolutionize plastic recycling. At Louisiana State University, researchers have made similar progress with a more efficient, cost-effective plastic recycling process.

