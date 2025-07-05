Coca-Cola hit with backlash from doctors over harmful impacts of products: 'Perhaps most concerning is their appeal to children'

The call came ahead of a major sporting event sponsored by the company.

As the world gears up for the 2025 Club World Cup, a growing number of doctors and public health experts are urging FIFA to take drastic action — not on the field, but in the boardroom.

At the center of their concern is Coca‑Cola, a longtime FIFA sponsor whose products, they say, are contributing to a global epidemic of diet-related illness. With mounting evidence and a call to rethink sports sponsorships, critics argue that FIFA can no longer ignore the health consequences tied to its corporate partnerships.

What's happening?

Coca‑Cola has sponsored FIFA since 1978, using football's global popularity to market sugary drinks to billions. However, Dr. Chris van Tulleken of University College London and professor Carlos Monteiro of the University of São Paulo have called for FIFA to cut ties with the company.

In an editorial in the peer-reviewed medical journal The BMJ, the doctors pointed to strong evidence linking the consumption of sugary drinks to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay in over 180 countries. They argued these drinks are ultra-processed and provide no nutritional value, yet are still promoted as part of a healthy, active lifestyle.

"Coca‑Cola isn't just sponsoring football; it's normalising sugar consumption in a way that undermines the health message sport should stand for," the doctors wrote. "Perhaps most concerning is their appeal to children, who are particularly susceptible to the allure of sugary drinks and their pervasive marketing."

Critics accuse Coca‑Cola of "sportswashing": using its ties to elite sports to distract from the harmful effects of its products. By accepting such sponsorships, FIFA risks reinforcing the idea that sugary drinks align with fitness, even as diet-related illnesses surge worldwide.

The impact is particularly acute in lower-income communities, where fresh food is often less accessible and health care resources are scarce. Experts argue these marketing partnerships don't just drive sales; they help form long-term habits that increase health disparities.

In addition to its health impact, Coca‑Cola is also the world's leading producer of branded plastic waste, despite the sustainability efforts of some of its third-party bottlers — another source of concern among environmental and public health advocates.

Public health campaigns such as Kick Big Soda Out of Sport are pushing organizations to drop Coca‑Cola as a sponsor. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the campaign collected over 250,000 petition signatures and support from 93 health groups. Van Tulleken and Monteiro argue that, given its influence, FIFA has a responsibility to lead by example.

As the world tunes in for the 2025 Club World Cup, health experts say the message FIFA sends matters more than ever and that promoting wellness should come before corporate profit.

"We can't ignore the irrefutable link between sugary drink consumption and poor health," the study says. "By ending its sponsorship deal with Coca-Cola, FIFA could send a powerful message — that health supersedes corporate sponsorship. Big Soda has exploited the world's most popular sport for commercial gain, and in this moment, FIFA has an opportunity to lead by example."

