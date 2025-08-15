Coca-Cola announces results of campaign to turn customer drink orders into meals: 'We believe in using technology for good'

"We've created a model for how we can work with customers and NGOs to deliver real, lasting impact."

In a recent campaign aimed at fighting hunger, Coca-Cola and delivery app Glovo joined forces to turn drink orders into charitable meals.

As part of the campaign, which ran from April 1 to April 21, every order of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coke Zero Sugar, Fanta, or Sprite made through the Glovo app in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, or Serbia automatically triggered a donation from Coca-Cola. Those funds were then used by SOS Children's Villages to provide over 109,000 meals to children facing hardship.

While the drinks cost consumers only a few euros, the collective outcome of those purchases helped reduce food insecurity and support vulnerable communities during the program's run. It also allowed consumers to contribute to the cause by simply ordering their favorite drinks.

Glovo, the tech company helping put the initiative into motion, offered its platform free of charge to the involved nongovernmental organizations through its Glovo Access program. Employees from both companies also volunteered to help prepare and distribute meals, turning this corporate partnership into meaningful community action on the ground.

Coca-Cola has a long way to go when it comes to sustainability, including reducing its status as the world's worst plastic polluter and rethinking its packaging at scale without resorting to greenwashing.

However, this effort — alongside past actions such as replacing plastic rings in some markets with fiber-based packaging alternatives — shows progress is possible when big brands make a solid effort toward real-world impact.

Supporting such programs is one way consumers can back eco-friendly moves by mainstream brands while contributing to a cleaner, safer future for us all.

"We believe in using technology for good," added Zoe Giardino, Glovo's global head of impact and sustainability.

"By combining our reach, resources, and shared values, we've created a model for how we can work with customers and NGOs to deliver real, lasting impact in the communities where we live and work," said Coca-Cola HBC's chief sustainability officer, Marcel Martin.

