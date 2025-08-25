Coca-Cola hits milestone after making major change to its operations: 'Shows what's possible'

A Coca-Cola bottling facility in the Netherlands has stopped using dirty gas for its operations after installing electric boilers and systems that reuse heat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stated.

The Dutch facility joins other Coca-Cola operations worldwide working to reduce dirty fuel dependence as the company pursues its 2040 zero-pollution goal.

The Dongen plant, which has operated since 1957, produces beverages totaling 600 million liters each year, making up 85% of the company's Dutch beverage sales. The facility runs on clean power from a local wind cooperative and solar installation sitting only 300 meters (984 feet) from the facility.

The change involved replacing gas boilers with electric versions in 2024. Engineers also created a network using pumps and steel pipes stretching four kilometers to capture and move thermal energy between different production areas.

The plant also switched to LED lighting throughout, installed energy-saving air compressors, and lowered bottle washing temperatures. Even the forklifts now run on battery power instead of dirty fuel.

These changes help local communities, as they slash air pollution while helping the company cut costs through lower energy consumption. The facility's move away from gas combustion means nearby residents can enjoy cleaner air, and the collaboration with regional clean energy providers keeps money circulating in the local economy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The environmental benefits include reducing carbon dioxide pollution from gas combustion at the site. By capturing and reusing heat that would normally escape, the facility reduces its total energy needs.

These improvements are a sign of progress. However, Coca-Cola is one of the world's largest plastic polluters. The corporation faces criticism for its steep environmental footprint, developed across its packaging, water usage, and sugar cultivation efforts. Outside of facility upgrades, the company has a ton of work ahead to address its broader sustainability challenges.

Spokespeople for Coca-Cola emphasized the project's collaborative nature, stating, "The electrification of our Dongen bottling site is a major milestone, one that shows what's possible when you combine innovation, local partnerships and a clear strategy to drive down carbon emissions."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.