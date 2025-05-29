Coca-Cola bottling partner makes major change to operations across 20 countries: 'Working to operate as efficiently as possible'

The goal is to use water more efficiently and take pressure off local water sources.

In regions where clean water is increasingly hard to come by, the role large companies play in managing that resource is under more scrutiny than ever. As pressure on these companies builds, Coca-Cola's African bottling partner is beginning to shift how it handles water use.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the continent's largest Coca-Cola bottling partner, announced a $25 million investment in water-focused initiatives across 20 African countries.

As reported by PML Daily, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, a subsidiary of CCBA, is already making strides at the local level by implementing water-saving practices at its Rwenzori and Namanve bottling plants.

The company has installed hourly water monitoring on its bottle-cleaning lines, created daily water usage reviews, and launched internal awareness campaigns to train "water champions" across facilities. The goal is to improve water efficiency and reduce the pressure industrial operations place on local water systems.

According to a UNICEF and WHO joint report, over 400 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack access to basic drinking water. Efforts like CCBU's (while not a solution on their own) can help preserve limited resources and build momentum around sustainable water use at both the local and corporate levels.

This announcement also follows a growing trend in the beverage industry to acknowledge water's role not just in production but also in public health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

As covered by the World Resources Institute, improved water stewardship in industrial sectors can drive better outcomes for nearby communities and ecosystems, especially in drought-prone or rapidly urbanizing areas.

While this is a promising development, it's still worth remembering that Coca-Cola has a long way to go when it comes to reducing its pollution output.

The company remains the world's top producer of branded plastic waste despite earlier moves, such as switching to cardboard carriers instead of plastic rings in some U.S. markets, showing small progress. Still, the scale of Coca-Cola's impact demands far more accountability.

That includes continuing to shift toward water-efficient systems and reducing packaging waste, both of which are necessary steps if the brand wants to move toward more responsible practices.

Supporting mainstream brands when they take positive steps can be a way to move industries in the right direction, especially when paired with consumer pressure and policy change. More and more large companies are taking on eco-friendly initiatives, and you can learn how they fit into broader efforts to protect communities and the environment.

In a statement, CCBU noted that water stewardship will remain a "top priority," adding, "By monitoring our water usage, we are working to operate as efficiently as possible."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.