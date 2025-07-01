Experts warn of emerging threat that could cause chaos at airports around the world — here's what you need to know

The impact on air travel could be immense.

Rising global sea levels, driven by our overheating planet, are threatening coastal airports. Sea rise could lead to frequent runway closures, flight disruptions, and infrastructure damage.

What's happening?

Travel Radar reported that sea levels are rising by about 3.3 millimeters (0.13 inches) per year. This is increasing the risk of coastal flooding worldwide. Many airports operate on low-lying coastal land ideal for long runways. Now, the shallow strips are vulnerable.

A study analyzed over 1,200 coastal airports and deemed 269 at high risk of permanent flooding. An estimated 100 airports could be below sea level if average global temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The International Civil Aviation Organization, Airports Council International, and the World Economic Forum confirmed that rising sea levels are endangering coastal airports. Asia's major hubs, Bangkok and Shanghai Pudong, are among the most exposed to storm surges. In North America, 12 major airports are at severe risk from approximately 1 meter (3.3 feet) of sea-level rise.

Why is global sea-level rise concerning?

As sea levels rise, coastal airports will face more flooding from high tides, supercharged by rising temperatures. Hurricane Sandy in 2012, for example, submerged and shut down runways at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The impact on air travel could be immense.

Disruptions mean cancellations, rerouted flights, longer travel times — and higher ticket prices, too, if airlines pass on the costs of repairs or new infrastructure. Coastal communities lacking airport service would lose connection and economic stability.

Understanding critical climate issues like global flooding is vital for planning and adaptation.

What's being done about coastal airports and sea-level rise?

The aviation industry is starting to respond. San Francisco International Airport is investing $587 million in an 8-mile seawall by 2035. Other airports are developing measures like elevated runways and improved drainage systems.

The ultimate solution still lies in counteracting planet-warming pollution. Burning dirty fuels is the root cause driving sea-level rise. A global shift to cleaner energy sources, like solar or wind, will create sustainable transportation.

Individuals can contribute by making sustainable travel choices when possible. We can support climate action policies and reduce our own carbon footprint.

Homeowners concerned about the impacts of extreme weather can install solar panels. Alongside battery storage, they can enhance home resiliency during power outages.

EnergySage offers a free service to compare quotes from vetted local solar installers. The company can save homeowners thousands on such an upgrade.

Reconstruction initiatives at airports are becoming more necessary as sea levels rise. Taking climate action is just as crucial to protect our communities and infrastructure.

