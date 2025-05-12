Advocates raise concern after major power plants get a pass on key safety rules: 'Who really benefits from this?'

"We were frankly a little surprised to see them on that list."

Two coal-fired power plants in Arkansas are getting a pass on installing new air monitoring equipment, and some public health advocates are wondering: Who really benefits from this delay? For people living nearby, the answer might hit close to home.

What's happening?

White Bluff 1 and Plum Point, two major coal plants in Arkansas, were recently granted two-year exemptions from updated federal air quality standards, as reported by the Arkansas Advocate.

These updated safeguards, finalized in 2024, require coal plants to install continuous emissions monitoring systems to better track harmful air particles that can carry toxic metals like mercury and arsenic deep into human lungs.

These exemptions came out of a Trump administration policy that let companies request relief from late-term Biden administration regulations. That means these plants won't have to comply until at least 2029.

Joe Goffman, who led the Environmental Protection Agency's air office under Biden, called particulate matter "the most dangerous pollutant that makes people sick," per the Advocate.

Why is this exemption concerning?

Without proper monitoring, pollution from these plants could go unnoticed, leaving residents more vulnerable to health issues.

That's especially risky for children, older adults, and people managing asthma or heart problems.

This decision puts public health on the back burner and delays progress toward a cleaner, safer future for families already dealing with the burdens of dirty air.

"It seems that they should have been able to comply, and there is some non-public reason why they're seeking that exemption," Sierra Club attorney Tony Mendoza said, per the Advocate. "We were frankly a little surprised to see them on that list."

This delay comes at a time when many states are working to reduce harmful pollution and improve the quality of life.

California is phasing out gas-powered lawn tools in favor of quieter, cleaner electric models that cut down on noise and pollution.

In New York, all-electric building policies are pushing developers to install efficient electric appliances instead of gas options, improving indoor air and reducing reliance on dirty energy.

What's being done about the exemption?

White Bluff is expected to stop burning coal by the end of 2028, but advocates argue that this future shutdown doesn't justify a delay in protections now.

Environmental groups like the Sierra Club are urging closer oversight to safeguard public health in the meantime.

There are also meaningful steps people can take at home. Switching from a gas stove to an electric one can make indoor air safer.

Joining a community solar program, using a smart thermostat, or even choosing battery-powered yard tools can all cut back on pollution.

