Major grocery chain announces game-changing initiative to solve ongoing issue with its products: 'Will have a substantial impact'

A grocery store in the United Kingdom is committing to a major change in its packaging, looking to reduce plastic waste and make recycling easier for its customers.

The chain Co-op announced it will switch from plastic packaging to more sustainable options for its private label products, including bakery items, produce, and proteins, according to Trend Hunter.

The initiative will reportedly remove 115 tonnes (253,532 pounds) of plastic per year.

"Co-op is committed to making a difference to the lives of our members and the world in which they live," group property and sustainability director Heather Thomas said in a statement.

"These new packaging developments will have a substantial impact across our operations, eliminating millions of pieces of plastic and importantly simplifying home recycling for our members and customers."

According to Sustainable Packaging News, Co-op has a goal to reach net-zero carbon pollution in its operations by 2035 and across the company by 2040. The outlet also reported that the brand was recognized by Science Based Targets initiative.

Switching to sustainable packaging and reducing plastic has proved to be a money saver for businesses, which can help consumers in turn.

A PakFactory report explained that recyclable and biodegradable options, including cardboard, can often be cheaper than traditional packing supplies. They are also lighter, leading to reduced shipping costs.

They require fewer resources to make than plastic, which uses dirty energy sources such as petroleum and isn't consistently recycled. The Supply Chain Solutions Center reports that 91% of plastic packaging is sent to landfills and often ends up in the environment in the form of chemicals or microplastics, which negatively impact human health.

More and more companies are getting in on sustainable packaging, cutting down plastic in major ways.

PepsiCo introduced 50% recycled chip bags in 2024, a major advancement for a company that is one of the biggest plastic producers in the world. And a grocery chain in the Netherlands launched PEF packaging, a plant-based material that is biodegradable.

