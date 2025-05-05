Shopper stunned after finding hidden detail inside clothes from favorite stores: 'It used to mean something'

The phrase "too broke to buy cheap" used to mean something. Lower quality clothes made cheaply and sold in bulk, or "fast fashion," is the opposite of an "investment piece." But what happens when even the investment pieces are also falling apart after a few wears?

What's happening?

This Redditor was struggling to find clothing that didn't decline in quality after one wash, even when it came to "mid range" priced items. Presuming that means a step above fast fashion, this Redditor was experiencing considerable disappointment, and they asked in r/femalefashionadvice: "Has anyone noticed how clothing standards have decreased recently?"

After inquiring on other Reddit threads and reading one answer suggesting that cheap synthetic materials were to blame, they said, "I checked my wardrobe. Basically everything is made of these!"

From moving production overseas to using less natural materials in favor of petroleum-based fabrics, the fashion industry has changed a lot in recent decades. Even high-end items from legacy fashion houses are being made from synthetic fabrics like polyester and knit with machines, rather than being handmade with traditional natural materials like silk, cashmere, or wool.

Widespread consumerism has contributed to this trend. Recycling experts Roadrunner Smarter Recycling reported, "Since the 1990s, consumer behavior has shifted towards shopping for new clothes frequently … To meet the high demands of the latest fashion trends, many retailers produce inexpensive, non-durable clothing."

Fashion companies of all sizes have to keep up with rampant, trend-based consumerism to remain relevant. Tasha Lewis, a professor at Cornell University's Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design, explained, "It used to be four seasons in a year; now it may be up to 11 or 15 or more."

Why is the reliance on synthetic fabrics dangerous?

Wasting money on clothing that doesn't last is detrimental to your finances. Not to mention, synthetic fabrics can be made from dangerous chemicals like polyurethane. These chemicals seep into the earth when the cheap clothing is discarded in a landfill because it has ripped or burst a seam.

"When consumers throw away clothing in the garbage, not only does it waste money and resources, but it can take 200+ years for the materials to decompose in a landfill," said Roadrunner.

What's being done about clothing waste?

Consumers have tons of options for combating the negative effects of fast fashion.

One option is to break up with fast fashion. This is actually much easier than you may think — thrift shops and clothing resellers are available everywhere. Whether you are looking for luxury items, curated collections, or you're willing to dig through your local consignment for hidden gems, there is a gently used option for everyone. Whether you find vintage pieces that will last a lifetime, or contemporary thrift fast fashion pieces to follow the latest trend, you will save tons of money and support local businesses while you're doing it.

A second option is reselling or recycling your clothes (and making a profit). Many thrift shops will buy clothes from you, and there are online options for this too.

The Reddit community largely agreed with the OP. "Shoe quality is seriously declined as well and the prices have skyrocketed," one comment said.

Another added: "I can't afford to replace them every month!"

"I bought a $170 slip dress from All Saints recently and it looks like H&M quality, super thin polyester and poor finishing. I'm not totally against synthetics but I expect a decent quality dress at that price point," another said.

Some Redditors felt that cheap materials weren't necessarily a barrier.

"I buy the very cheapest basics and can't afford to replace them frequently. Mine last me years of weekly wearing/washing as long as I launder on cool-gentle and air dry," said one comment. "As long as you're caring well for what you have, there's no reason why cheap clothing can't be worn well for a long time."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.