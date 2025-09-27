US agency sparks backlash after siding with Big Oil in crucial legal battle: 'Unlawful on its face'

Under the guidance of the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Justice is planning to push for the repeal of a Vermont law that requires major polluters to pay for their environmental damages.

The law, known as the Climate Superfund Act, held companies accountable for their contributions to pollution and the rise in global temperatures.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, the Trump administration claimed that "Vermont's lawless experiment" was "unlawful on its face." It declared the Superfund Act unconstitutional and unenforceable.

The act, which was passed in 2024, has required environmentally damaging companies to pay for the impacts of the pollution they create.

"This law is about holding big oil accountable for a portion of the damage it has already brought to Vermont's farms, businesses, homeowners, and communities," said Paul Burns from the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. "Vermont is well within its rights to protect its people in this way."

Advocates in favor of the Vermont law say that the estate is using its legal right to protect its residents from the pollutants these companies expose them to. The law brings financial accountability for their environmental damage and contribution to worsening climate conditions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Without this accountability, dirty energy companies can continue destroying the planet with few repercussions.

Why are pollution laws important?

Environmental laws that regulate pollution output play a critical role in protecting human health and natural resources.

Laws like the Climate Superfund Act hold companies accountable for their impacts on the air we breathe and ensure that entire industries take steps to reduce harmful pollutants.

These laws also empower communities affected by pollution and redirect funds to local projects that improve air and water quality. In this way, such laws boost community resilience while also helping the environment.

What's being done to prevent dirty energy industry pollution?

Federal court decisions can have a profound impact on environmental policies and affect established ecological protection efforts.

Eliminating the Climate Superfund Act could encourage polluting companies to continue their harmful practices because they wouldn't face fines for their damage. But fortunately, there are other efforts underway, especially at the state level, to address pollution generated by dirty energy industries.

For example, a Colorado policy known as the Greenhouse Gas Intensity Verification Protocol limits the release of polluting gases from oil and gas operations, including drilling, exploration, and extraction.

As an individual, you can help raise awareness about these and other climate issues by discussing them with friends and family. Taking local action where you live might involve volunteering your time to conservation causes or donating money to groups that share your passions and values.

As elections approach, you can advocate for responsible environmental and health policies by voting for pro-climate candidates, and possibly even assisting with their campaigns.



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.