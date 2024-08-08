New blockbuster 'Furiosa' film praised after addressing critical global phenomenon: 'Very psychologically important for normalizing conversations'

"There's not been a social movement in history that won without engaging storytellers and artists."

For many people in Hollywood, this summer's "Furiosa" was more than just a blockbuster — it was a promising step toward intentional climate storytelling.

The idea of climate storytelling — referencing the reality of climate change in film and television — has existed for many decades. However, one climate activist and storytelling consultant is putting metrics on the issue, Newsweek reported.

Anna Jane Joyner, the founder of story consultancy Good Energy, explained how she partnered with Colby College's Buck Lab for Climate and Environment to create the climate reality test. "It just tests the baseline," she told Newsweek. "Does climate change exist in the world of this story, and does a character know it?"

According to the latest numbers, of the 250 most popular fictional films released between 2013 and 2022, only about 10% of them pass the climate reality test. "Furiosa," which is set to begin streaming on Max this month, would have been included among them if it had come out during that stretch.

"They are the most powerful storytelling engine in our world," Joyner said, referencing the movie industry. "So, it's really important that climate shows up. There's not been a social movement in history that won without engaging storytellers and artists."

While the impact of soaring temperatures may be relatively rare to witness onscreen, it's being felt in a very real way by people around the globe. According to Newsweek's reporting, 2023 was the "hottest on record," bringing "extreme storms, heat waves and wildfires that scientists had long warned would come with a changing climate."

And while stories that center around climate change — including stories like "Furiosa," where the characters find themselves facing apocalyptic conditions — are impactful, Joyner explains that a movie doesn't have to hinge upon environmental factors for it to contribute to a greater understanding and awareness of the real issues.

"This is also very psychologically important for normalizing conversations around climate change and validating an audience's own emotional experience," she explained.

And though the 10% number is lower than she would hope, Joyner reported that an earlier assessment of older scripts found that just 3% passed. "At least we're moving in the right direction," she said.

Joyner is one of many who struggle under the weight of climate anxiety, and she says she has always turned to film and television for understanding.

"In the age of climate change, that's where we go to find meaning, and we always have," she said. "That's why I thought, focus on Hollywood."

