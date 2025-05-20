Scientists sound alarm as unsettling phenomenon creeps across coastal communities: 'I had a house … now it is at the bottom of the sea'

These storms were already going to happen, but the warmer weather intensifies them.

It can take years or even decades for communities to recover from hurricanes. Latin America is still reeling from hurricanes Eta and Iota, which hit two weeks apart in 2020.

According to The Loss and Damage Collaboration, Hurricane Iota affected 7 million people. On the Colombian islands of Providencia and Santa Catalina, Iota reportedly destroyed 98% of the infrastructure.

Colombia and Honduras had been dealing with the effects of rising temperatures before the storms hit, including other hurricanes, droughts, floods, and rising sea levels.

What's happening?

Fish used to be a food source, but fishing has become more difficult.

Dagoberto Majano from Honduras blames warming temperatures for this. "Within the climatic situation, there has been a shortage of fish because the sea has warmed a lot, the waters warm, and the species try to go to the depths further away," he said, per The Loss and Damage Collaboration.

Agriculture is also not providing for these communities like it used to, forcing people to migrate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Honduras resident Delvis Velázquez Cardenas said that food became more expensive in the drier weather. This forced her husband to move to the U.S. to find work. That was a common consequence.

People also lose their homes. Francis Azucena Cruz told The Loss and Damage Collaboration: "I had a house. ... Now it is at the bottom of the sea."

Why is climate migration concerning?

According to Molly Wood, a journalist and tech investor, warming temperatures are like steroids for weather. These storms were already going to happen, but the warmer weather intensifies them.

As storms become more unpredictable and dangerous, more people will be forced from their homes. It's not just Latin America seeing climate migration. In the U.S. between 2000 and 2022, about 3.2 million people moved or were displaced because of flooding risks.

Dirty energy contributes to the planet's warming and the strengthening of extreme weather events. Burning fossil fuels, mining, and drilling are all considered dirty energy because they produce polluting gases.

What's being done about climate migration?

To understand what's happening, you should explore critical climate issues to find solutions. One way to reduce climate migration is to reduce dirty energy use, such as by installing solar panels with a battery on your home.

Solar panels don't produce polluting gases, so they cut down on what's emitted into the atmosphere. They also make your home more resilient in extreme weather events since you won't have to rely on the grid during power outages.

EnergySage has a marketplace where you can seamlessly compare installers in your area, just like you would insurance providers. The energy company can also help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.