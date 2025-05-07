First-of-its-kind innovation lab aims to correct 'critical gaps' hindering global efforts: 'We are creating a platform'

"This should not be like just attending a workshop."

The Eastleigh Voice reported the launch of the new Inclusion Climate Innovation Lab in Wajir County, Kenya, which will expand to Turkana, the Coast region, and the Lower Eastern region.

With funding from the Irish government, the lab will focus on climate advocacy through the voices and actions of young local leaders from Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, and Isiolo counties.

The facility came to fruition after studies conducted by the British High Commission in Kenya showed a lack of representation from and support for underserved communities.

"These studies revealed critical gaps in peer support, funding, and mental wellness for young innovators in underserved regions, who are often left behind despite their remarkable efforts to create a better world," said Harun Mwadena, managing director of Collaborative Approach Consultancy and chief weaver of the Network of Grassroots Organisations and Movements, per the Eastleigh Voice.

"We are creating a platform for them to be heard, seen, supported, and to lead," he said at the launch, where 10 Wajir County locals were present.

Gender inclusion is a vital part of the innovation lab's leadership. So far, as much as 70% of participants are women and girls.

"Women are not just participants but leaders and agents of real change," said Fatuma Hussein Hassan, a regional host from Mandera County.

Already a leader in clean energy production, up to 90% of Kenya's electricity comes from sustainable sources ranging from solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal, according to Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

As Kenya's president, William Ruto, said, "Africa will play a critical role in ushering in the global energy transition because it is home to significant portions of the minerals — such as copper, lithium, nickel, and cobalt — needed for batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles."

The youth will be a major factor, thanks to the Climate Innovation Lab and other projects.

This lab will enable local Kenyans from diverse groups to expand the country's already notable green position on climate advocacy. Their fresh ideas can manifest through support, teamwork, mentorship, and funding.

Similar initiatives in the country include the Hope Raisers Future Yetu project, where digital storytelling enables dialogue between the local government and communities. They also created a community climate adaptation manifesto.

The country is also serious about its reforestation efforts that involve the government, community groups, and schools. As many as 4,800 Kenyan schools are planting trees in addition to nurturing and caring for seedlings, per Climate Promise.

As Kenya and its Climate Innovation Lab demonstrate, people of all ages from all walks of life can get involved with local climate advocacy. You can too by starting your own projects, finding existing ones, or donating money.

Per the Eastleigh Voice, Rukia Olow, Wajir County chief officer for gender and social services, encouraged the participants of the lab to take advantage of the opportunities it offers, saying: "This should not be like just attending a workshop — it is an opportunity to become champions of change within the underserved communities you all represent."

