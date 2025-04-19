Governor establishes first-of-its-kind 'superfund' program to combat pressing global issue: 'It will be interesting to see how the courts handle this'

"These kinds of laws … are likely to spread rapidly among other states and around the world."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation creating a Climate Superfund that will collect $75 billion from oil companies over the next 25 years to address climate emergency costs.

As The Good Men Project reported, the new law notes a connection between pollution and extreme weather events, using scientific studies to determine financial responsibility.

It will help fund infrastructure like coastal wetland restoration, energy-efficient cooling systems, and improved stormwater drainage without burdening taxpayers.

This practical approach comes as climate-related repairs are projected to cost New York households over $65,000 each by 2050.

The law standardizes emissions calculations, with major polluters facing significant financial responsibility. For instance, Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, will pay $640 million every year for its pollution between 2000 and 2020.

This development has promising potential to spread across the country. Vermont has already enacted similar legislation, and Maryland, Massachusetts, and California are exploring their own versions. This growing movement signals a turning point for long-term dirty fuel investments, which are becoming increasingly risky financial liabilities compared to clean energy alternatives.

The shift combines environmental protection with straightforward economic logic. Despite the ESG bubble's flawed approach, the clean economy keeps gaining strength. Money that once funded climate damage will instead support resilient infrastructure, creating jobs and reducing costs for average Americans.

While the industry pushes back, the financial signals are clear: The sunset of the dirty fuel era has begun.

"These kinds of laws, which are likely to spread rapidly among other states and around the world, serve to deter those who invest in the destruction of the planet because they will anticipate huge losses," said blogger Enrique Dans in his analysis of the legislation.

According to Dans, the American Petroleum Institute, representing some 600 industry members, criticized the law as "a punitive tax on U.S. energy" and indicated it is "evaluating its legal options in this regard."

"It will be interesting to see how the courts handle this," noted Dans.

