Shopper shares concerns about eyebrow-raising product that 'doesn't need to exist': 'Such waste'

A Reddit post is sparking a conversation about disposable face towels marketed as an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional washcloths.

The post features Clean Skin Club's compostable face towels, priced at $21.49 for a box of 50 single-use towels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

Consumers are questioning whether "eco-friendly" single-use products benefit the environment, especially when reusable alternatives exist.

"Biodegradable, but how many resources are burned manufacturing stuff that DOESN'T need to exist? Just wash your normal cotton towels?" the original poster wrote, sparking a heated discussion among the r/Anticonsumption community.

An esthetician in the comments revealed concerning marketing tactics: "They DMed my business account, free clean towels for exchange of Amazon reviews. A washed washcloth works perfectly fine! Such waste."

The company's attempt to boost reviews through product giveaways has raised additional concerns about its business practices.

Why are single-use 'eco' products concerning?

While biodegradable materials may sound environmentally responsible, manufacturing new disposable products requires significant resources, including water, energy, and raw materials.

These items' production, packaging, and shipping contribute to unnecessary carbon pollution, even if the final product breaks down in a compost bin. Traditional cotton washcloths can be used hundreds of times before needing replacement, making them a more resource-efficient choice for both consumers and the planet.

Is Clean Skin Club doing anything about this?

Clean Skin Club markets its disposable face towels as a more hygienic alternative to traditional washcloths, claiming to eliminate bacteria buildup. However, their solution to this perceived problem hurts the environment more than washing reusable towels regularly.

While the company emphasizes its use of biodegradable materials, they haven't addressed the broader environmental costs of manufacturing single-use products.

What can we do about unnecessary 'eco' products?

The rise of greenwashing (marketing products as environmentally friendly when they may not be) has made it more important than ever to think critically about our purchases.

Before buying new "eco" products, consider whether you already own something that serves the same purpose. Traditional washcloths can be kept clean and sanitary through regular washing in hot water, making single-use alternatives unnecessary for most people.

"I have a set of mini cotton towels that I use for my face only, and I wash them together with the rest of the towels," one commenter said. Another pointed to the cost, noting that $21 for a box of 50 would add up over many years to much more than the cost of using facecloths.

Many consumers are embracing simpler, more sustainable solutions by returning to basics. Using fewer products overall, choosing high-quality reusable items, and maintaining what we own often proves better for our wallets and the environment. Conscious consumption reduces manufacturing pollution and saves money in the long run.

