235 new clean energy factories opened in 5 years as a US manufacturing boom powers through policy headwinds

Despite political obstacles, clean energy manufacturing can become a cornerstone of American industry.

America's clean energy manufacturing boom is still gaining speed — even as tariffs and broader policy uncertainty hang over the sector.

According to SolarQuarter, a new industry report said the United States added more than 235 clean energy factories in just five years, with domestic production emerging as a major force in both the economy and the energy transition.

What's happening?

The American Clean Power Association's second annual State of Clean Energy Manufacturing said the sector has grown rapidly.

In addition to the new clean energy manufacturing facilities, the report found that U.S. production capacity is sufficient to meet domestic demand for solar modules, battery modules, wind towers, and wind nacelles. That marks a major shift for an industry that has long depended on overseas supply chains.

Jason Grumet, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, said the surge is especially important amid rising energy demand, per SolarQuarter. But he also cautioned that sustaining the momentum will require clear, targeted, and consistent trade policy, along with realistic timelines for tariff compliance and greater regulatory certainty.

Why does it matter?

More domestic clean energy manufacturing can help make the electrical grid more reliable, reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, and support the faster deployment of renewable power sources (such as wind and solar) that can lower energy costs over time.

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The report also found that each clean energy manufacturing job supports four additional jobs across the broader economy — one linked to suppliers and three tied to household spending.

As U.S. manufacturing expands, technologies like solar panels and batteries may become more accessible.

What are people saying?

Grumet said that as energy demand rises, the U.S. needs more clean power systems built at home.

The ACPA report points to factory growth, domestic manufacturing strength, and the sector's ripple effects on jobs and local economies.

Even with policy headwinds, clean energy manufacturing can become a cornerstone of American industry.

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