Experts issue warning about urgent threat to major US job engine: 'At serious risk'

Under new policies from President Trump's administration, the clean energy sector, America's fastest-growing job engine, could be heading for a slowdown, according to a recent report.

What's happening?

A new analysis from the national nonprofit E2 shows the industry added about 100,000 jobs in 2024 and now employs more than 3.5 million people. But federal efforts to roll back support for renewable projects and domestic manufacturing have put that momentum, along with thousands of local paychecks, on the line.

As Reuters reported, gains stretched from factories to construction sites, with the strongest growth last year in Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and New Jersey. Energy-efficiency roles alone accounted for roughly 2.4 million positions nationwide. E2's Bob Keefe warned the clean energy sector's growth is now "at serious risk — and with it, our overall economy," per Reuters.

That risk isn't abstract: The administration is weighing additional multibillion-dollar cuts to clean-energy funds after canceling other awards, which is a shift that could stall projects, hiring, and private investment tied to them.

Why are these policy changes important?

These are not niche jobs. The clean energy workforce outnumbers oil, gas, and coal jobs by about three to one, according to E2, anchoring supply chains for heat pumps, batteries, and modernized grids that lower household energy costs and improve air quality.



Communities in fast-growing states — from Gulf Coast manufacturing hubs to Mountain West construction crews — stand to lose the most if factories pause retooling and developers shelve projects.

There's also a consumer knock-on effect: When grid upgrades and efficient equipment slip, families face higher bills and more frequent outages during heat waves and winter storms — exactly when reliable power matters most. Globally, renewables are surging, which underscores how retreating here could mean ceding jobs and competitiveness to other countries.

What's being done about these changes?

States are moving to keep demand and jobs alive. California and New York have rules requiring all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, sustaining investment in EV supply chains and charging. A recent federal decision also shielded California's clean-car waiver from a fast-track repeal in Congress, adding regulatory certainty automakers say they need to invest.

People can choose high-efficiency appliances when replacing old ones, opt into community solar where available, and support local policies that expand building upgrades and grid modernization.

These are the kinds of purchases and programs that keep electricians, factory workers, and installers on the job. Paired with durable state standards and stable federal funding, those choices help hold together a workforce that has become a backbone of community resilience.

