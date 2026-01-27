Expert debunks misleading energy 'fantasy' with hard facts: 'Spoiler alert'

The term "clean coal" may suggest this form of energy is safer and cleaner. Unfortunately, that isn't entirely true, as one former climate negotiator explained on TikTok.

TikToker Lia (@liaandtheworld) posted a video where they shared exactly what the term "clean coal" means and why it isn't cleaner or even truly viable.

Lia stated in the video that "clean coal" is simply a method used to capture the carbon emissions that come from burning coal. While that sounds good in theory, in reality, Lia noted that the United States spent almost $700 million on clean coal plants, and all but one failed because these plants aren't economically viable.

They also pointed out that these plants aim to capture at least 90% of carbon emissions, but often capture less, and that clean coal doesn't address methane emissions or pollution from coal ash.

As Lia wrote in the video's caption, "Spoiler alert: clean coal is not clean. Let's stop funding 19th-century tech and start building the 21st-century grid."

Misinformation isn't uncommon these days, whether it's AI-generated images of flooded castles at Disney, or the common myth that renewable energy is incredibly expensive, so having someone in the know debunk it is highly beneficial.

The idea of clean coal has been a popular one for the past couple of decades. However, the issues raised make it easy to see how simply switching to clean, renewable, and affordable energy sources, such as solar and wind, would benefit society more.

TikTok users had a lot to say about Lia's video.

"Good explanation. This is the 21st century, and we have so many new possibilities," wrote one person.

Another TikTok user commented, "We gave it a try and it's more to accept coal is dead and the efficiency is catching up on renewable energy."

