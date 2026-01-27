  • Business Business

Expert debunks misleading energy 'fantasy' with hard facts: 'Spoiler alert'

"This is the 21st century."

by Misty Layne
One former climate negotiator shared on TikTok why "clean coal" isn't truly viable.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The term "clean coal" may suggest this form of energy is safer and cleaner. Unfortunately, that isn't entirely true, as one former climate negotiator explained on TikTok. 

TikToker Lia (@liaandtheworld) posted a video where they shared exactly what the term "clean coal" means and why it isn't cleaner or even truly viable. 

@liaandtheworld Spoiler alert: clean coal is not clean. We've spent hundreds of millions chasing a fantasy while real clean energy is ready right now. Let's stop funding 19th-century tech and start building the 21st-century grid 💪 #climate #coal #cleanenergy #future #mythbusters ♬ Dreamy Girl - Headphone Chill Girl

Lia stated in the video that "clean coal" is simply a method used to capture the carbon emissions that come from burning coal. While that sounds good in theory, in reality, Lia noted that the United States spent almost $700 million on clean coal plants, and all but one failed because these plants aren't economically viable. 

They also pointed out that these plants aim to capture at least 90% of carbon emissions, but often capture less, and that clean coal doesn't address methane emissions or pollution from coal ash. 

As Lia wrote in the video's caption, "Spoiler alert: clean coal is not clean. Let's stop funding 19th-century tech and start building the 21st-century grid."

Misinformation isn't uncommon these days, whether it's AI-generated images of flooded castles at Disney, or the common myth that renewable energy is incredibly expensive, so having someone in the know debunk it is highly beneficial. 

The idea of clean coal has been a popular one for the past couple of decades. However, the issues raised make it easy to see how simply switching to clean, renewable, and affordable energy sources, such as solar and wind, would benefit society more. 

TikTok users had a lot to say about Lia's video. 

"Good explanation. This is the 21st century, and we have so many new possibilities," wrote one person. 

Another TikTok user commented, "We gave it a try and it's more to accept coal is dead and the efficiency is catching up on renewable energy."

Do you think America could ever get all of its power from clean energy?

No way 👎

Not for at least 25 years 🙇

Not for at least 50 years 🧓

We could do it pretty soon 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x