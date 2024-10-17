Wellness influencer raves about nontoxic body balm worth 'every single cent': 'Favorite bodycare product of all time'

Your new favorite way to enjoy seaweed just might be … on your skin.

Clean beauty influencer Stacey Asis (@staceyyasis) posted a video singing the praises of one seaweed-focused skincare brand: Osea.

In the video's caption, she calls their anti-aging body balm her "favorite bodycare product of all time," raving how it's "worth every single cent." (Currently, the 9.2-ounce bottle goes for $84.)

As Stacey squeezes a dollop onto her palm and demonstrates how smoothly it blends into the skin, she says: "You're just left with the most amazing, not-sticky-at-all, super-hydrated glow."

And not only does the balm make for incredibly soft skin, but she says it's clean and nontoxic as well. According to Osea's website, all their ingredients are "scientifically formulated, safe, effective, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of questionable ingredients."

It's a good time to be in the business of clean beauty. According to research and consulting group ESW, nearly 70% of consumers are looking for sustainable, healthy ingredients when it comes to choosing their beauty products.

People speculate that this growing trend is happening for many reasons, most of which tie back to a deeper understanding of how the products we buy affect our health and the world around us.

As individuals, seeking out naturally derived and nontoxic products is inherently beneficial to our health and wellness. Carcinogens and microplastics lurk in many common household products, from makeup to cookware to baby food, and there is an increasing push to abandon brands that are known polluters in favor of clean products.

Similarly, the residues and packaging of these toxic products generally make their way into the environment, where they contaminate the water, soil, and air. Opting for products — whether it's a lotion, a table, a shirt, or anything else — that are made with sustainable materials and ingredients is a great way to ensure your dollars don't contribute to this pollution.

And like Stacey, shoppers are highly motivated by this. Broadly, sustainable products of all types — not just beauty — are growing more than twice as fast as non-sustainable ones, per The Roundup.

Commenters were eager to see for themselves. "Definitely will try it out!" one person enthused.

Another joked: "I have been influenced!"

