  • Business Business

Thousands of Americans making under $91,000 a year can snag 80% off e-bikes — here's who qualifies for the government incentive

It's healthier for you than driving.

by Laurelle Stelle
The city of Denver recently offered its final round of e-bike rebates for 2025, where residents could get up to $950 off.

Photo Credit: iStock

The city of Denver recently offered its final round of e-bike rebates for the year, KUSA reported.

At the end of October, the city opened applications for a new round of vouchers for up to $450 off a regular e-bike or up to $950 off an adaptive e-bike. To qualify, residents needed to make less than $91,280 for one person or less than $140,100 for four people. The vouchers can be combined with tax rebates to cover up to 80% of the purchase price of an e-bike before tax. So far, over 10,000 vouchers have been claimed through this program in previous rounds.

An e-bike has tons of benefits, especially for riders who use it to commute to work, since you'll be saving on gas every single day. It's also healthier for you than driving, allowing you to exercise during at least part of the ride. Since it doesn't burn fuel, it doesn't directly produce air pollution, so it's better for the air quality in your neighborhood, too.

To find an e-bike that fits your specific needs, check out Upway. This online seller offers an incredible variety of different brands and models, many of which are sold at up to 60% off the retail price. If you want to sell a bike instead of buying one, Upway also buys used e-bikes.

To get the most out of your e-bike and save even more, you can charge it using a home solar setup. TCD's Solar Explorer is designed to help homeowners understand the available options for installing solar so they can save money when making the switch. 

With help from TCD's partners, you can receive concierge-level service that simplifies the process of going solar and helps you save up to $10,000 on the price of installing solar panels on your home. If a solar purchase isn't right for your budget, it can also help you find $0-down subscription options.

What would it take to sell your car and start riding a bike?

Shorter commute to work 🚴

More bike-friendly roads 🚵

I'll never leave my car 🚗

I already live the bike life 🚲

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x