Thousands of Americans making under $91,000 a year can snag 80% off e-bikes — here's who qualifies for the government incentive

The city of Denver recently offered its final round of e-bike rebates for the year, KUSA reported.

At the end of October, the city opened applications for a new round of vouchers for up to $450 off a regular e-bike or up to $950 off an adaptive e-bike. To qualify, residents needed to make less than $91,280 for one person or less than $140,100 for four people. The vouchers can be combined with tax rebates to cover up to 80% of the purchase price of an e-bike before tax. So far, over 10,000 vouchers have been claimed through this program in previous rounds.

An e-bike has tons of benefits, especially for riders who use it to commute to work, since you'll be saving on gas every single day. It's also healthier for you than driving, allowing you to exercise during at least part of the ride. Since it doesn't burn fuel, it doesn't directly produce air pollution, so it's better for the air quality in your neighborhood, too.

